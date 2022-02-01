Senior in-home care company Acclaim recently announced its new name: Elder Transitions, a change representatives said better reflects the wellness services it provides to seniors in Delaware.
Elder Transitions’ new name is the first step for growth geographically and in its client population, they said. The company will maintain its current coverage in Sussex County and plans to expand to Kent County this year.
“This change is the next step for our company as a community-based service provider,” said David Metzler, Elder Transitions owner. “We will continue to be fully committed to our clients and their families in Sussex County. And we look forward to expanding to offer services to more families.”
Elder Transitions gives seniors the opportunity to stay in their homes with the help of the company’s home-care aides, who provide services ranging from companionship, tracking medical appointments and managing prescriptions to routine assistance, such as shopping, meal preparation and laundry.
“Unlike larger, franchise-based home companies, Elder Transitions is locally owned and locally operated with employees who live here in Sussex County,” Metzler said. “We are neighbors and friends and are accountable in our communities. Our employees embody the best of what our clients so often need: reliability, trust, compassion and love.”
Founded in 2013, Elder Transitions provides a complement of one-on-one, in-home wellness care to Delaware seniors. Its services include companionship; assistance with health activities, such as medication reminders, diet, medical appointment tracking and family alerts; and help with transportation, shopping, meal preparation, pet care, light housekeeping, laundry and lawn care.
Elder Transitions is based in Lewes and operates in Sussex County communities, including Milford, Milton, Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, South Bethany, Fenwick Island, Selbyville, Frankford, Dagsboro, Millsboro, Ocean View and Georgetown.
For more information, visit www.eldertransitionsde.com.