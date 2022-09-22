Selbyville Town Administrator Stacey Long was honored for her 20th anniversary in town administration when the Selbyville Town Council met on Monday, Sept. 12.
Mayor Clifton Murray and council members congratulated Long, who has been town manager six years, and she thanked them.
Prior to going to Selbyville, she worked in Dagsboro town government, starting her career at 21 years old, as town clerk.
“I did all my learning when I was in Dagsboro,” the 41-year-old Long told the Coastal Point.
“I did every job there was, except for the police department. I started out answering phones. I read meters. I did it all there. I was there by myself for a long time, then they hired a part-timer.
“I did licensing, taxes. I learned by on-the-job experience. I’m thankful for the opportunity I was given in Dagsboro, because I learned every aspect of the job, which gave me the opportunity to come here to Selbyville and put my skills to the test,” she said.
When she started working for the Town of Selbyville in 2016, there were two developments being built.
“It’s unbelievable how fast we’re growing now, but it’s exciting and I’m thrilled we are also growing commercially,” she said.
“I absolutely enjoy my job. I’m so happy that the mayor and council gave me to the opportunity back in 2016, and they are very supportive. I am very supportive of them, too. I think they do an excellent job running this town, and I’m thrilled I was given the opportunity to be here.
“I love the staff. The staff is a tremendous help. I wouldn’t get things done without the great staff and employees we have in all departments,” Long said.
She and her husband, Matt, a staff lieutenant at Sussex Correctional Institution, have been married 22 years and have a 17-year-old daughter, Mackenzie, who, her proud mother said, graduated from high school a year early and is now studying nursing at Delaware Technical Community College.
They live in Millsboro.