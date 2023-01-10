In 43 years, the Sea Shell Shop has gone from five locations to four, to three, to two and now to one Sea Shell Shop.
“We are consolidating and moving our original location on Rehoboth Avenue to one location out on Route 1, where we have been located since 1996, along with our miniature golf course, Shell We Golf,” said owner Patty Derrick. “It’s just one mile north on Route 1 from our beloved downtown Rehoboth Beach, where I not only work but have lived in town for 43 years and where we raised our three children.”
Derrick noted that Sea Shell Shop is a family business that started with her parents in 1956, in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.. and Ocean City, Md.
“I am a second generation, which my belated husband, Tom, and I started in Rehoboth Beach, and now my sons are a third generation. After my husband suddenly passing 12 years ago,” she said, “it’s time to make my life easier and just have one shop, now managed by my oldest son, John. My other son, Jim, and his lovely wife, Julie, are very busy running their own family Shell We Bounce trampoline park business, in Lewes on Route 9.
“I guess you could say we are three generations of entrepreneurs with a fourth generation growing up so quickly — the oldest is 12,” she added.
Derrick said it was a hard decision to sell or rent.
“I knew that decision was going to be coming soon, and I have been contemplating it after having had several offers to sell my downtown store, but I just did not. And then suddenly someone needs a place to move into on Rehoboth Avenue, so we, as a family, decided in one day to let them rent our downtown store. That was less than a week ago, when we made that sudden decision.”
The new tenant in the downtown spot is an established business and longtime friends, Derrick noted.
“Tideline Gallery, owned by much beloved, Bill and Barb Hammond, will be moving into our old store, at 119 Rehoboth Avenue, first of March, if not sooner,” she said.
Derrick said the family has many great stories and memories that happened in their downtown stores over the years, including many longtime managers, most working for us 20, 30 and even one for 35 years, Marie Moody, who she is now 95.
“It has been a wonderful place to live and raise our family, and work side by side so many other wonderful longtime established businesses, whom I know so well and call them all my friends,” Derrick said. “We will be closing soon and be in the process of moving out. Tideline Gallery will feature their same wonderful special gifts and one-of-a-kind finds.”
They’ll also be offering some of Derrick’s work.
“They now will also include my new watercolor artwork made into plaques, puzzles, coasters, magnets, mugs, picture frames, notecards and many more assorted items, all with local Rehoboth Beach, Lewes and Dewey Beach scenes. It has become my new unexpected hobby and joy, watercolor painting,” she said.
Only Tideline Gallery and Sea Shell Shop will feature the local Rehoboth scenes that Derrick has personally created in watercolor.
The Route 1 Sea Shell Shop will remain open daily as they began the process of joining two stores into one. The mini-golf remains open year-round, weather permitting. Shell We Bounce is also open daily. Call (302) 227-4323 at any time to check hours.
Derrick said Sea Shell Shop will be having a big half-off everything sale at the downtown store only as they move out, so that there’s less to move.
“Thank you, downtown Rehoboth Beach for giving me the most wonderful life and memories. We will miss you downtown,” she said.
The Route 1 location of Sea Shell Shop is 19366 Coastal Highway. It is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.