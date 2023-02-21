The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) presented Sea Light Design-Build of Delaware with two 2023 National Remodeling Awards earlier this month. One award was for the best Home Addition and one for best Home Kitchen Remodel $100,000 to $200,000 in the annual National Remodeling Awards competition.
NAHB recognized the best in craftsmanship, innovation and excellence in remodeling during the National Remodeling Awards at the International Builders’ Show in Las Vegas earlier this month.
Chuck Coleman, owner of Sea Light Design-Build, said, “We’re elated to have won two National Remodeling Awards. Being amongst other national winners is an honor. Plus, it speaks volumes about our amazing team, experienced craftsmen and supportive clients. It renews our continued commitment to excellence and pushing the design-build bar even higher through our upcoming projects.”
“The NAHB Remodeling Awards recognize remodelers who are defining the industry’s future and projects which demonstrate exceptional craftsmanship and innovation,” said NAHB Remodelers Chair Kurt Clason. “The winners of these prestigious awards set the standard for excellence in the remodeling industry.”
Sea Light Design-Build is a custom remodeling company that services the Delaware beaches area. Over the past 11-plus years, the company, along with its employees and trade partners, has aimed to provide a 5-Star comprehensive design and construction experience for every customer. They specialize in renovation projects from $200,000, depending on customer budget and scope of work. They also aim to foster strong and collaborative partnerships with area associations and businesses.
To view Sea Light Design-Build’s national award winning projects, visit https://online.flippingbook.com/view/378475509/12-13/ and https://online.flippingbook.com/view/378475509/20-21/.
For additional Sea Light Design-Build information, contact Chuck Coleman at (302) 537-2071 or visit www.sealightdesignbuild.com.