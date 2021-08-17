Qualified Remodeler, a publication serving remodelers and home improvement companies in the U.S., has ranked Sea Light Design-Build as No. 482 on its 43rd annual Top 500 remodelers of 2021.
Since 1978, the Qualified Remodeler Top 500 has tracked the industry’s largest and fastest growing companies. In 2021, the Top 500 represented $13 billion in remodeling sales volume on 1.1 million jobs.
Sea Light Design-Build was chosen as a 2021 Top 500 remodeler by the Qualified Remodeler editorial staff for meeting a set of criteria including installed remodeling dollar volume, total years in business, industry association membership, industry certification, industry awards and community service.
Chuck Coleman, owner of Sea Light Design-Build, said, “We’re so proud to have been selected again for the Top 500, thankful for everyone’s hard work, and excited to raise our Qualified Remodeler rating even higher through our continued commitment to excellence”.
Sea Light Design-Build is a custom remodeling company that services the Delaware beaches area. They specialize in renovation projects from $100,000, depending on customer budget and scope of work.
“Based on Qualified Remodeler’s analysis, firms that are ranked on the 2021 Top 500 are experiencing a boom in business,” said Patrick O’Toole, co-owner and publisher of Qualified Remodeler. “Firms that have made the list multiple years tend to share common attributes — strong revenues, a commitment to customer service, as well as leading sales and marketing programs. These attributes helped put the firms on this list and contribute to their ongoing success in remodeling and home improvement.”
More Qualified Remodeler Top 500 information can be found at www.qualifiedremodeler.com.
For additional information on Sea Light Design-Build, contact Chuck Coleman at (302) 537-2071 or visit www.sealightdesignbuild.com.