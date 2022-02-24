The Sea Colony Recreational Board (SCRA) and Vacasa recently approved a reorganization plan, resulting in the promotion of four key staff members, representatives announced this week.
Effective April 1, Thomas Johnston, currently the director of racquet sports, will take on the newly created role of director of athletics, overseeing the Fitness Center and Tennis Center operations with an eye toward developing new revenue streams while increasing existing revenue sources. The Tennis Center has had record revenue growth, topping $1 million in revenue with Johnston at the helm.
Alex Justiniani, currently the assistant director of racquet sports, has been promoted to assume the director of racquet sports position previously held by Johnston. Justiniani has been instructing tennis at Sea Colony for more than 10 years and has nearly 20 years of teaching experience. He was recently named the USTA Delaware District Pro of the Year, USTA Middle States Pro of the Year and Professional Tennis Registry Pro of the Year.
Mike Pitts, currently the assistant activity and fitness manager, has been promoted to manager for fitness operations. He will oversee the fitness facilities and programs at the Freeman Fitness Center and Edgewater. During his 19 years at Sea Colony, he has helped grow the fitness program and fitness-related revenue. Pitts is an AFPA Certified Personal Trainer and specializes in sports specific, weight loss, strength and conditioning, as well as functional training.
Jen Neal, currently the activities and fitness manager, will take on a new role as manager for community outreach and events. In her 22 years at Sea Colony, she has grown the fitness and activities department to include several events and community partnerships, including the annual homeowner party, Sea Colony Turkey Trot, Special Olympics Delaware partnership and more.
Her new role includes growing the activities program by defining new year-round major events and activities, and providing a variety of enhanced social opportunities for Sea Colony owners and guests. She’ll also be the community’s primary liaison coordinating Sea Colony’s involvement with the charities supported by Sea Colony, such as Special Olympics Delaware, Holiday Help, Delaware Womenade, Operation Seize the Day and others.
In addition, she’ll assume a liaison role with government officials, Chambers of Commerce and local emergency services, taking the lead on future interactions and any broader community agreements.
“Jen, Thomas, Mike and Alex have been a key part of our success and we are thrilled to promote them to these important positions,” said Senior General Manager Tom Olson. “This reorganization plan provides growth opportunities for the management team, expands Sea Colony offerings for owner and rental experiences, as well as establishes the community as a valued partner in the region and the state.”