Ia virtual ceremony held on Friday, Jan. 7, the Sussex County Association of Realtors (SCAOR) installed its new president for 2022, as well as the 2022 board of directors.
While a planned, in-person ceremony was initially scheduled at Nassau Valley Vineyards in Lewes, the recent rise in COVID-19 cases throughout Sussex County led to a difficult, late decision to host the event virtually, representatives noted.
The resulting Zoom-based ceremony was coordinated and hosted by SCAOR Marketing/Communications Coordinator and acting office manager Stephanie Moody, which created the opportunity for Realtors from across the county to join from the safety of their home or office. The ceremony was also live-streamed on the SCAOR Facebook page, allowing for several hundred members of the public to witness the occasion.
The official swearing-in ceremony was led by SCAOR Immediate Past President Chrissy Steele of Northrop Realty, a Long & Foster company. During her opening remarks, Steele stated that, “Despite another year of unprecedented times, Sussex County Realtors thrived! We saw an excellent sellers’ market, incredible interest rates, and happy buyers and sellers. … Many Realtors had the best year of their career — and isn’t that the goal? Every year should be the best year of your career,” she continued.
George Thomasson, Associate Broker, Realtor and agent coach with the Parker Group, was sworn in as the 2022 president of SCAOR. During his acceptance speech, Thomasson addressed issues at hand, including the importance of re-connecting with the public and a plan orientated, professional goal of improvement.
“Too many of our members and the public don’t see the value we offer or recognize the important work that we do on their behalf. We must change this perception and do a better job with outreach and communication,” he stated. “We will make our association more valuable to our members, interact with our communities in a positive way, and strengthen and implement our public policy positions of protecting and defending property rights as we lead our association into the future.”
Also sworn in during the ceremony were new members of the Sussex County Association of Realtors Board of Directors: President-Elect Allison Stine, Long & Foster Real Estate/Northrop Realty; Carol Materniak, 1st vice president, Long & Foster Real Estate; Adriane Gallagher, 2nd vice president, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Gallo Realty; Greg Goldman, treasurer, Coldwell Banker Realty; Chrissy Steele, immediate past president, Northrop Realty; Bill Davis, three-year director, Active Adults Realty; Jose Quinones, two-year director, Linda Vista Real Estate; Lewis Briggs II, two-year director, Cooper Realty; Lindsay Dodge, one-year director, the Parker Group; and Cheryl Crowe, one-year director, Jack Lingo Inc.
Additionally, during the annual event, Sandi Bisgood of Ocean Atlantic Sotheby’s, was distinguished as Sussex County Association of Realtors 2022 Realtor of the Year. More awards will be given out during the month of January and announced on SCAOR’s Facebook page.
More information can be found at www.scaor.com.