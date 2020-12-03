If Santa needs a place to shop for good little dogs and cats this year, he just might pull his sleigh up to the entrance of Sandy Pawz, a newly-resurrected pet shop in Bethany Beach offering items from snacks to stuffed animals.
Owner Kathy Dryden said she had a pet gift shop previously, closed in 2015, then reopened at 8 N. Pennsylvania Avenue in October. After her granddaughter, 24-year-old Shelby Dryden, graduated from college, she took over as store manager.
“We also have dog food, treats, handmade items, I have someone that makes handmade wooden bowls and steps, to make it easier for dogs to get up on the bed or the sofa,” she said, revealing that talented woodworker is her son, Derek Dryden.
“So, it is a true family business,” said Dryden, adding winter hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The shop will remain open all year, with summer hours to be announced.
The 1,200-square-foot business is unique because the inventory includes organic treats, pet ice cream and pet tag engraving, as well as pajama bottoms for adults, socks, slippers, tote bags and pet beds.
“We have fancy treats. If your dog needs a birthday cake, we’ve got it for him. We’ll even write his name on it,” Dryden said, explaining cakes are made from wheat, corn, oats and peanut butter, with no soy.
“Oh, I love my dogs but we have cat stuff, too — treats, toys. We are constantly getting stuff in. We have coronavirus face masks with dog bones on them,” she said. There are also pet bowls, feeders, leashes, collars and apparel for pets.
Inside the store, there’s a mural that was painted for her, of two of her dogs, Rosie, a white pug, and Maddie, a black pug. Her oldest dog is Abby, a 20-year-old Dryden said is “still eating and still enjoying life.”
What’s the secret to such a long life?
“I guess she’s been fed well,” Dryden said, “and she is given a lot of love.”