Ørsted recently announced Brady Walker as its new Mid-Atlantic market manager. He succeeds Joy Weber, who is taking on a new role within Ørsted based in the Northeast.
Walker will be responsible for coordinating market activity in Maryland and Delaware, and is part of the team supporting the development of the Skipjack Wind Farm.
“Brady’s deep understanding of the economic and political situations in Maryland and Delaware will serve the Skipjack project well as we aim to deliver clean energy for 35,000 homes in the Delmarva region,” said Thomas Brostrøm, CEO of Ørsted North America, Offshore.
Prior to joining Ørsted, Walker served as chief of staff in the Office of the Secretary at the Maryland Department of Commerce. In that role, he worked regularly with both public and private sector leadership to build consensus and develop solutions for a variety of complex issues.
Walker also led the development of programs and strategies designed to support the growth of a diverse array of innovative industries including cybersecurity, bio-health, life sciences, aerospace and defense, and advanced manufacturing. He also provided leadership for several corporate retention and attraction efforts, including those for Marriott, Northrop Grumman and Amazon.
Walker is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC), where he was a Walter Sondheim Jr. Public Affairs Scholar, and of the University of Baltimore School of Law. He is a member of the Maryland State Bar Association.