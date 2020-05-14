Ørsted U.S. Offshore Wind this week announced the hiring of Elizabeth Kretovic to serve as its Mid-Atlantic marine affairs manager. Kretovic recently retired from the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) after a 21-year career with the agency. Most recently she was the deputy hydrographer in NOAA’s Office of Coast Survey.
“Elizabeth had a stellar career with NOAA and brings extensive offshore experience, knowledge and a passion for the ocean environment that we are excited to have here at Ørsted. She is a fantastic addition to our team,” said John O’Keeffe, head of Marine Affairs U.S. for Ørsted.
In her role as deputy hydrographer, Kretovic managed NOAA’s precision navigation program. The role saw her coordinate closely with the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and commercial maritime stakeholders. Kretovic’s career with the NOAA saw her serve in several roles, including as a commanding officer for the NOAA ship Hi’ialakai, where she led the ship on its longest deployment from homeport when the ship was at sea for 104 days. Kretovic also completed her master’s degree in maritime business management at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy in March of 2020.
“I’m thrilled to be joining Ørsted during such an exciting and promising time for the American offshore wind industry,” said Kretovic.
With Kretovic’s addition to the Marine Affairs team, she will bolster its Mid-Atlantic maritime community outreach efforts as Ørsted’s Ocean Wind and Skipjack projects move closer to the construction phase.