The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting for G Fedale Roofing on Aug. 22 in Georgetown. Dignitaries attending the event included, state Sen. Brian Pettyjohn, third from left, state Rep. Ruth Brggs King, fourth from left, and Chamber Board Chairman Scott Anthony, fifth from left. Adam Fedale and Allen Fedale, sixth and seventh from left, respectively, also participated in the ribbon-cutting.