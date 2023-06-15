On Thursday, May 25, 1st Choice Properties hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce at their new locations at Bear Trap Dunes. Friends, fellow Chamber members and community members were in attendance.
The company provides services for real estate sales and vacation rentals at the beach. Their services include individuals buying or selling a home, managing a vacation rental, advertising a rental, or managing the community, and “1st Choice Properties is here to listen to their client’s needs and help make their real estate investment successful and gratifying,” representatives said.
To learn more about 1st Choice Properties, visit their website at 1stchoicetoday.com, call (302) 257-5555, or visit their location at 24 Village Green Drive, Suite 101, Ocean View.