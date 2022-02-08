Nearly two years into the pandemic, restaurants are still struggling to keep their doors open amid a surge in coronavirus cases, inflation, a labor shortage and supply-chain delays, representatives of the Delaware Restaurant Association (DRA) reported this week.
Delaware’s restaurant industry remains down 4,300 jobs from pre-pandemic employment levels (data from BLS.gov shows Delaware leisure/hospitality jobs at 49,100 in December 2021, down from a high of 53,400 in December 2019).
Nationally, the industry still hasn’t re-created the more than 650,000 jobs lost early in the pandemic, a loss of 45 percent more than the next closest industry, according to the DRA. The group also released new survey data highlighting the impact of the omicron variant and the rapid deterioration in business conditions for Delaware restaurants.
According to the survey:
- 90 percent of restaurants experienced a decline in customer demand for indoor on-premises dining in recent weeks, as a result of the increase in coronavirus cases due to the omicron variant.
- 86 percent of operators reported that business conditions are worse now than three months ago.
- 80 percent said that their restaurant is less profitable now than it was before the pandemic.
Delaware restaurants took a number of actions in recent weeks, the DRA noted, as a result of the increase in coronavirus cases due to the omicron variant:
- 70 percent reduced hours of operation during days that they are open.
- 50 percent closed on some days when they would normally be open.
- 30 percent reduced seating capacity.
- 7 in 10 employers said their restaurant currently does not have enough employees to support customer demand; most operators expected their labor challenges to continue throughout 2022.
(Delaware findings were provided by the National Restaurant Association Research Group, which conducted a COVID-19 Restaurant Impact Survey of 4,200 restaurant operators Jan 16-18. Read more from the NRA here.)
Consumer confidence drops as business conditions worsen
Consumer spending in restaurants trended steadily higher during the first half of 2021, driven by rising vaccination numbers, the easing of capacity restrictions and healthy household balance sheets, according to the National Restaurant Association. However, that positive trajectory stalled during the second half of 2021, with sales dropping back below pre-pandemic levels by December 2021 — the lowest monthly reading since August.
- Morning Consult reported that the percentage of U.S. adults who said they feel comfortable dining out has fallen by 9 points since Oct. 30, 2021.
- 51 percent of adults reported that they aren’t eating at restaurants as often as they’d like.
Restaurant operators are also dealing with a material increase in costs across the board as U.S. inflation hit 7 percent in December (marking the fastest pace since 1982) — an increase that is tough to swallow for an industry that typically generates, under good conditions, 3- to 5-percent profit margins. “Coupled with the labor inflation necessary to retain enough workers to keep the doors open,” DRA representatives said, “we’re finding ourselves in the middle of a malevolent storm.
Restaurant survey data also revealed:
- 68 percent of Delaware restaurant operators reported lower sales volume in 2021 than in 2019.
- 83 percent of Delaware restaurant operators said their restaurant costs were higher in December 2021 than December 2020.
- 74 percent of Delaware restaurant operators reported slower customer traffic in 2021 than 2019.
- 96 percent of national restaurant operators experienced supply delays or shortages of key food or beverage items in 2021.
- More than half of nationwide restaurant operators said it would be a year or more before business conditions return to normal.
“It’s dangerous to see restaurants open and think that everything is OK and profits have returned,” said Carrie Leishman, president and CEO of the Delaware Restaurant Association. “Industry subsidies and relief programs in 2020 helped, but the reality for restaurants is that business conditions are more difficult now than a year ago, during the height of the pandemic. More support is vital to meet the current challenges our industry is facing. Labor and inflationary pressures, as well as a mask mandate that our neighboring states do not require, have added increasing pressure and tensions to our workforce.”