The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a General Membership Luncheon for Wednesday, Jan. 18, at noon. Guest speaker Sussex County Councilman John Rieley will speak to members on how the County Council plans to face the current affordable workforce-housing issue in Sussex County.
The luncheon will be held at Rehoboth Ale House on the Mile in Rehoboth Beach. The cost is $20 per person, including gratuity, for buffet lunch and beverage (iced tea/soft drink). The buffet will include Caesar salad; mac-and-cheese; shrimp salad sliders; RAH burger sliders with applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onion, cooper sharp American, black garlic aioli, pretzels with whole grain mustard; and house coleslaw.
Those planning to attend should reserve a seat by registering online at https://www.beach-fun.com/make-a-payment.html (put “Membership Luncheon” and the names of those in the party in the “Invoice Number” line), or reserve a seat by contacting Shannon Felici at (302) 227-2233, ext. 14, or shannon@beach-fun.com.