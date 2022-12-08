As an insurance agent, I hear this question a lot. My reply is this: Yes, the condominium association has what they call a master condo policy that covers the interest of the condominium association, not the owner’s unit. What I mean by this is that the master policy does not cover the unit owners’ contents, or building additions and alterations that they may make to the inside of their unit, or the personal liability for what happens inside their unit and some types of loss assessments that may be assessed to the unit owners from the association.
The personal condo policy that is written the name of the unit owner covers any gaps that might occur. Example: with the building additions and alterations coverage, each condo association’s bylaws state different things that the master policy covers. Example, some read that they will repair from the studs in, and some read from the drywall in. You would then be responsible to replace the drywall and painting, or just painting or wallpaper. You as a unit owner must know how your master policy bylaws read.
Owners of condominiums/townhomes located in a community with an HOA master policy should still consider a unit owner’s policy (HO6), to individually protect the home, personal contents with personal liability and loss-of-use coverage.
It is important to be informed of the community association’s by-laws which explains what the master policy insures vs what the unit owner is responsible to insure in the event of a covered homeowners claim.
Sometimes the association’s master policy is written as “all-in” building coverage which means unit owner’s exterior and interior is covered in entirety, as originally conveyed by the developer. Additional improvements and alterations made after the initial conveyance falls to the unit owner.
The association’s master policy might be referred to as “studs or walls out” type of property coverage. This means the policy will not pay to replace or repair interior building damage from fire, water damage, lightning, wind, etc. It is the owner who is responsible.
An HO6 policy provides this necessary coverage, including your contents, to protect furnishings, electronics, décor and other personal property; liability; loss assessment; plus other endorsements options important to discuss with your agent.
That is a great question and, honestly, one we often answer. Your condominium unit owners’ insurance works in conjunction with the homeowners association (HOA) master insurance policy. The master policy typically covers the building structure and common areas but provides no coverage for your personal property and personal liability.
Therefore, you need an individual policy that we customize to provide the appropriate coverage for your personal belongings, your personal liability, your assessment for repair or damage to the common areas, loss of use and many other things the association my not be responsible for protecting.
We also recommend that you are familiar with your condominium documents and what you as the unit owner may or may not be responsible for covering.