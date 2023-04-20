When deciding between conventional loans and FHA loans, compare the costs and benefits of each loan based on your personal finances.
Conventional financing may be a better option if you have good or excellent credit, because the interest rate and mortgage insurance will be lower. FHA financing typically allows a lower credit score and may be your only available option if your score is under 620.
Both programs allow down payments as low as 3% (conventional) and 3.50% (FHA) if you’re buying the home as your primary residence. However, FHA does impose an upfront mortgage insurance premium (financed into your loan), which conventional financing does not charge.
Another factor to consider is your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio. This is the amount of debt you owe monthly compared to your monthly gross income. FHA may permit this DTI to be as high as 50-55%, whereas conventional will limit this to a lower percentage.
Finally, each program has a loan limit, set by government guidelines. Currently in Sussex County, FHA loans are limited to $472,030, and the conventional limit is $726,200.
There is no one-size-fits-all mortgage, so ask your mortgage consultant to review what’s best for you!
Both are great options, depending upon the circumstances of the borrower and the property.
A conventional loan allows the property to be a primary, second home or investment, whereas a FHA loan is only for a primary residence. Conventional is a great option if you have good credit (620 minimum score) and adequate down payment. Mortgage insurance is only required with less than 20% down payment and can be dropped when loan-to-value reaches 80%. Debt-to-income ratios are stricter than FHA.
FHA may be a great option if you are purchasing/refinancing a primary residence, have a lower credit score, higher debt-to-income ratio, less money for a down payment or have open collections/charge-offs. FHA can cost a little more, as there is an upfront mortgage insurance premium (that gets financed) and monthly mortgage insurance for the life of the loan.
I recently had a borrower that was originally looking at conventional financing. The down payment was a gift from his employer. While both types of loans allow for gifts funds, only FHA allows for employer gifts, and his DTI ratio was over the allowable for conventional. He closed on time with an FHA loan.
Until recently, I was not a booster of FHA loans because the mortgage insurance was much higher than on a conventional loan. However, FHA announced that they were lowering the mortgage insurance premium by 35% in some cases, which was a game-changer! So I now evaluate and discuss the pros and cons of each program with my borrowers.
FHA often has a better rates than conventional, where FHA rates are in the 5’s, compared to conventional where rates are in the 6’s or 7’s. However, FHA always has mortgage insurance, whereas conventional loans do not always require it. FHA mortgage insurance can be comparable and, in some cases, better than conventional. With a lower rate and comparable mortgage insurance premium, FHA reduced my buyer’s mortgage payment which, in turn, increased their buying power so that they could afford a better home.
The other factor that increased my buyer’s buying power (i.e., bigger loan and better house) was that FHA is more lenient on the buyer’s debt level relative to their income.
I recently had a buyer approved to buy a $490,000 home through an FHA loan, where, had we gone conventional, they would have only qualified for a $370,000 home! Big difference!