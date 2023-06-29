Unfortunately, transactions do not always settle as planned. Perhaps someone has a change of heart, unfortunate life circumstances or contingencies are not met.
I’ve never had an experience where the seller backs out of a contract, though sometimes sellers are unwilling to meet the buyer’s home-inspection requests, or another request, such as an extended settlement date.
If a buyer opts to cancel due to a contingency not being met, most agreements state that the buyer would have their deposit refunded. If the buyers’ contingencies have been met and they choose to back out of the contract, the seller typically retains the escrow deposit.
Backing out isn’t always terrible. When everything shut down for COVID, I had a pending listing and the buyer decided to cancel. Luckily, the seller retained the deposit and was then able to sell for more money a few months later.
When negotiating your agreement, buyers and sellers should always be aware of the deposit amount and fully understand the agreed-upon contingencies. The Delaware Agreement of Sale has specific sections that explain what happens in the case of buyer or seller default, and our local attorneys are always a great resource for these difficult situations!
It is never easy when a buyer or seller wants to back out of a contract. It is always best to be honest with both parties about what is happening and why. Keeping everyone updated on the situation will help relieve some tension, no one wants to be left in the dark. Always consult your agent and legal team on the best way to handle your specific case.
I personally have been in this position when I was selling my home — I had sellers’ remorse and decided I wanted to get out of the contract. I wrote a letter to the purchaser explaining the situation. Unfortunately, they did not accept this and wanted to pursue legal action to take possession of my home. I ended up giving them a small amount of money to compensate them for the inconvenience and keep it out of court. We were all happy in the end, and I got to keep my home.
This is just one case where things ended well. Some cases do go to court and get messy. It is best not to breach the terms of your contract and make sure you have contingencies in place in case you do not feel comfortable proceeding with the sale of the home.
Having a buyer or seller back out of a contract is complicated, and the remedies for such actions depend on both the situation and the buyers’ or sellers’ reaction. Legally, there are clauses within the contract (and an escrow deposit) that are intended to protect each party should the other leave the contract, but it still involves negotiation.
One week from settlement, an out-of-state buyer for my seller was diagnosed with a terminal illness and needed to stay near her doctors. My seller technically had the right to keep the deposit, as all contingencies in the contract had been met, but was heartbroken for the buyer and returned the deposit in full.
In another case, my seller was told on the day of settlement that the buyer was backing out because the children did not like the home. My seller had undertaken expenses: moving out, storing furniture and finding temporary living quarters as her new home was not ready. The buyer tried to keep the deposit. We asked a local real estate attorney to draft a letter explaining the need to sign the release form and give the deposit to the seller.
The release of a contract is a mutual agreement. Without the release form, both parties remain legally under contract. Negotiations for this can be complicated, but working together with all parties, often including a real estate attorney, are critical.