Lender’s title insurance is a one-time premium that you pay at closing, based on your loan amount, which protects your lender against title defects. The lender mandates that you obtain this policy to protect their interests.
Owner’s title insurance is a one-time premium to pay, based on your purchase price, that protects you as the buyer for title issues like: a fraudulent signature in a prior deed, an heir to an estate that did not sign off on a conveyance, an outstanding lien that was missed by a title searcher and, in the case of a newly constructed home, mechanic’s liens. Delaware has specific mechanic’s liens laws, where if any subcontractors working on your home are not paid, they can sue both the builder for lack of payment and you as the property owner.
While this policy is not formally required, it is incredibly risky to take ownership of a property without it. Without owner’s title insurance, you would have to hire an attorney to resolve title issues after closing, which typically costs significantly more than paying the one-time premium at closing. It is crucial to obtain your own policy to protect your interests in such a large investment.
