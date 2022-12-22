There is not really one good time to buy versus another. It really comes down to when the opportunity is correct for the buyer. Yes, in the spring, inventory is typically higher and in the winter prices often see a decrease but, if it isn’t the right house at the right time for the buyers’ needs then, those data points do not matter.
I had a local client that I worked with for three years as they looked for their forever home. We looked in all seasons, one house at a time, and we had a few heartbreaks! In the end, however, when they found the house, everything fell into place as if it was meant to be. The journey brought them to their home that they still love!
Recently, another client came into town, but they were not sure they were ready to buy. They fell in love with a neighborhood, found a house that was a financial stretch, but the builder had such amazing incentives they were able to get their dream home.
Right opportunity + right time for the buyer = best time to buy.
When you are ready!
Purchasing a property encompasses many factors. Job situation, retirement timeframe, friends, income, children, parents, and change of life plans. The best advice is don’t try to time or chase the market.
In the past, I have had a few clients wait to purchase, attempting to find the optimum timeframe. I have seen purchasers wait until springtime, when inventory may be more abundant, or the fall after the rental season. I had one buyer this past year who found that “perfect home” in Bethany but decided to postpone an offering to wait for market conditions to improve. By the time they came back to look again, the home sold, property values increased and inventory had declined. Ultimately, they missed out by not executing an offer. To this day, they are still thinking about that home.
As a purchaser, don’t try to time the interest rates, market values or inventory. This could give way to a missed opportunity to achieve the ultimate beach lifestyle and our laidback way of life. So, when you are ready to live your best life at the beach, contact a great Realtor to help you find your dream property.
There is never a bad time to Buy at the beach! However, depending on your reasoning to purchase, your motivation could determine the best time to buy for you. We see a large amount of buyers with the goal of being in their home before the summer season, which increases the competition in the spring months.
In my opinion, the fall is the best time for someone to purchase a home at the beach. There are not as many buyers looking, and there may be some inventory that didn’t move during the summer. Less competition means there is a higher likelihood for negotiating a better deal on a home.
This past spring, I had a buyer family who really wanted to find a beach home. Unfortunately, they kept getting outbid, due to multiple-offer situations, and they wanted to hold firm on their purchase price. Finally, in the fall, a home they had their eye on reduced their price after being on the market for 30 days. We submitted an offer $6,000 below asking price, and the sellers accepted it.
This is just one of the many cases where waiting until the fall was in the buyers’ best interest.