Mr. and Mrs. Smith recently purchased their second home in Sussex County. The pre-qualification process is one of the first steps to house-hunting. It allows borrowers to narrow down their home search prior to shopping for a condominium, townhome or single-family residence, based on several factors (income, downpayment, condominium fees, flood insurance, etc.). Some factors could increase your debt-to-income, which may reduce your borrowing ability. This step saved Mr. and Mrs. Smith a lot of time before finding their dream home. Pre-qualifications are a quick high-level view of your financial situation.
The pre-approval process demonstrates borrowers are serious when making an offer on a particular property and that they are ready to move forward. This process requires verification of the borrower’s financial and personal documents. Mr. and Mrs. Smith stood out in this competitive market because they submitted their pre-approval with the offer. Pre-approvals are more complex, with digging deeper into the numbers and verifying the supporting documentation. Pre-approvals could take more time to obtain from your lender, because they are more detailed.
Whether you are purchasing your first home or your last, getting pre-qualified and obtaining a pre-approval are two smart steps when applying for a mortgage.
A pre-approval is a much more reliable approval than a pre-qualification. Seasoned Realtors who represent the seller will be able to distinguish this by the language used in the lender’s approval letter. In the pre-qualification letter, the language indicates the approval is based on information that the buyer told the loan officer but has not been vetted with actual documentation. A pre-approval letter, however, will use language in the approval letter that specifically states that the income, assets and credit score have been verified. A big difference!
The benefit of the pre-approval (which states documentation has been verified) is this will greatly minimize the chances for a loan to be declined later on.
Sometimes, I am approached by a potential client who wants to know what they qualify for without yet providing their documentation, and I am happy to do this. However, this is not to be relied on until I set up a more complete loan file. On more than one occasion, the actual pre-approval that I prepare later has come up with different results, due to some omission or misunderstanding on the part of the client, so it’s always best to do the documentation legwork early in the process, rather than later.
A pre-qualification is an estimate of what you can afford in a mortgage. A pre-qualification does not include a credit pull or verification of income or assets. It is good for someone in the beginning stages of considering purchasing a home.
A pre-approval would be used when you are ready to begin looking at houses and working with a Realtor. A pre-approval requires a hard credit pull, and documentation of your income and assets. It is a more in-depth look and indication of your borrowing power. Most Realtors require a pre-approval before they will take you to look at houses or submit with an offer on a home, as the pre-approval shows that the borrower’s credit, income and assets has been verified and is sufficient for the home and financing that they are requesting.
A few years ago, I had a call from a buyer that had obtained a pre-qualification from another lender. His Realtor referred him to me for a formal pre-approval. When I received the financial documents from the borrower, they did not qualify for the loan that they thought they did. They had to purchase a lower-priced home.