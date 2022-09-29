To answer this question, we need to briefly explain probate.
Probate is the process by which the Will of an individual is proven to be valid, and the assets of a deceased person pass to his/her beneficiaries. When an individual dies and his/her real estate and other assets are not in trust, the estate must be probated, which means an estate must be opened at the Register of Wills in each state where the deceased owned real estate, and the real estate (and other assets) of the deceased are effectively tied up for eight months, so that any creditors of the deceased can submit claims against the estate. After that eight-month period, the estate can be closed and assets distributed to the beneficiaries.
One of the primary benefits of owning your real estate in a revocable trust is that doing so avoids probate. This saves significant time and expense, and allows the real estate to immediately pass to the deceased’s beneficiaries, be sold to a third party, or otherwise be disposed of per the trust terms. Holding real estate in trust also provides additional privacy (trusts are not public record) and allows more creativity and flexibility in your estate plan.
The primary benefit of taking title to real estate in the name of a trust is to avoid having to include your real estate as part of any probate process that may be required upon your passing. In Delaware, if your real estate is titled in the name of a trust (as opposed to being titled in your individual name), your real estate will not have to be included as part of any probate estate that may need to be raised in Delaware once you pass.
However, depending upon how your other assets are titled, a formal estate may still have to be raised in order to properly administer your estate and transfer your assets to your beneficiaries. For the most part, there is no tax advantage to titling your real estate in a trust, but unless the trust instrument is properly drafted, adverse tax consequences can sometimes result.
Most importantly, the consideration of whether to take title to real estate in a trust should be done with your estate planning attorney as part of your overall estate plan, not once you have signed a contract to purchase real estate.
Trusts are used for all different purposes, to both manage assets during someone’s lifetime and after someone’s passing. One of the most common kinds of trusts is a revocable living trust (RLT). An RLT is created during an individual’s lifetime, typically with that individual as the initial trustee of the trust. A RLT allows the creator to maintain control during the individual’s lifetime while the individual has capacity. That means complete control over the assets of the trust, including the ability to modify the trust’s terms.
Generally speaking, when someone has a RLT, all of that person’s real estate should be titled in the trust. This is accomplished via the preparation and recording of a deed from an individual’s name into the name of the individual’s RLT. Proper re-titling of real estate will ensure that those pieces of real estate avoid the probate process when the trust creator passes away.
Every state has its own version of probate, which publicly clears title to a deceased person’s assets. Probate entails fees and waiting periods, so “probate avoidance” is often a primary estate-planning objective. Titling real estate in a RLT allows for a less expensive and smoother transition to the deceased’s beneficiaries.