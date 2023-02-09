We recently worked with some clients to buy a home in Bayside. We reviewed their contract with an eye for the essential terms, but also for anything that may have had an effect, positively or negatively, for our clients. From there, we communicated with all parties involved via email/letter to explain our role in the process in reviewing the title and processing their file for settlement.
Their title search did not identify any liens, judgments or encumbrances existing. We verified the Sussex County taxes and utilities to ensure payments had been made, and prorated said payments back to the seller. We also provided any title documentation necessary to have the loan approved. We simultaneously worked with Legum & Norman, HOA management company, to ensure any and all fees were collected and prorated accordingly.
The final step ongoing is working with the seller to obtain information necessary to close the transaction (i.e. 5403 withholding, LLC or corporate documentation, estate administration documents, trust compliance, etc.) and prepared the deed and accompanying affidavits.
In the final step, we drafted the final settlement statement for parties to review in advance, and ensured all funds needed for settlement were collected. All parties signed happily in Fenwick.
I’m asked this question often by friends and family that have no idea what I do for a living.
As a settlement attorney, we work with the parties to the transaction, Realtors and lenders, to make sure that the purchasers of real property acquire clear title to the property and that such transfer occurs with as few issues as possible. In a typical real estate transaction, one of the first steps is performing a title search, so that we are aware of encumbrances or title issues that need to be addressed (i.e. mortgages, tax liens, deceased owners) to convey clear title to the purchaser. Oftentimes, the title search does reveal issues, and working through those can take significant amounts of time.
We also contact any HOA regarding dues required to be paid at closing, reach out to Sussex County to obtain sewer and property tax information, order and review a survey of the property (the importance of which was addressed previously in this column) and prepare the numerous documents which must be signed at closing.
After closing, we disburse funds, record certain documents with the Recorder of Deeds, and prepare the title insurance policies for the purchaser and lender.
The role of a settlement attorney, who represents the buyer in a real estate transaction, primarily involves two responsibilities: (1) ensuring that the title conveyed to a buyer is free of any liens and encumbrances, and (2) conducting the settlement itself with the buyer and ensuring they understand all closing and loan documents.
As the settlement attorney, I review the title search to identify what liens exist on the property to pay off before closing. If there are any discrepancies, it is a job of problem-solving and issue resolution to ensure that these are cleared up before closing.
At the closing table, I sign all closing documents with the buyer to ensure they understand all documentation thoroughly and know the key loan terms. While these roles are present in all closings, there are always other scenarios that arise along the closing process that lead to attorney involvement — especially if buyer seeks legal guidance on any issues. For instance, a buyer wishes to rescind their contract and walk away from the deal, but they wish to know if this is permissible under their contract, if they can obtain their deposit back and what other consequences may arise by doing so.