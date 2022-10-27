When rates increase many borrowers try to find ways to obtain a lower interest rate and payment. This can be achieved by “buying down” the rate by paying points. One point represents 1 percent of the loan amount. Typically, you would see about .25 percent reduction in interest rate per point. The point(s) are added to your closing costs. If you were to pay 1 point on a $400,000 loan your closing costs would increase $4,000.
Some advantages of paying points:
• Lower interest rate;
• Lower monthly payment;
• May help you qualify for a larger mortgage;
• Saves on interest over the life of the loan; and
• Tax deductible.
Some disadvantages of points:
• Closing costs are increased;
• You will not realize your savings until you reach the breakeven point, typically 5 to 6 years;
• May not be the best option if you plan to refinance or pay off the loan soon;
• There may be better options for that money, like paying off credit card debt, making a larger down payment or using for investments.
A good lender should help you explore your financing options to determine what is best for you.
There are probably just as many pros as there are cons to paying points on your mortgage. Points are based on a percentage of your loan amount. For example, 1 point equals 1 percent of your loan amount. A general rule of thumb is that for every 1 point you pay, the lender will discount your interest rate by .25 percent.
Buying points on your mortgage may be a good idea if you can recover the upfront cost of the points long enough to break even or, better yet, get ahead with lower payments with the lower rate. If you’re looking for a lower payment or help with qualifying for your mortgage, then paying points to buy down the rate could be beneficial.
One con to paying points is that it increases your closing costs, thus increasing your total due out-of-pocket. And as mentioned earlier with recovering the cost of paying the points, if you move or have a chance to refinance before you recoup the cost of the points, then paying those points might not be worth the expense.
The best way to decide is to weigh all options with your mortgage lender and choose the best program for your needs.
Mortgage points, or discount points, are fees that allow the borrower the option to buy the interest rate down on your mortgage. The mortgage point fees will fluctuate until the interest rate is locked in. Mortgage points could cost you money or save you money, depending on your intentions with the property. Calculate the breakeven point to determine whether mortgage points are worth the investment.
An example to compare: A $300,000, 30-year fixed loan with one-point at 5.50 percent vs. a $300,000 30-year fixed loan with no points at 6.00 percent — $1,703.37 vs $1,798.65, respectively, or a 32-month breakeven point.
Mortgage points could save you thousands of dollars over time. The pros could outweigh the cons depending on the amount borrowed, the cost of the points and the length of the loan. Not all institutions charge points, so consult with your financial professional to determine if mortgage points are best for your situation.