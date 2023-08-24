Pros:
• Customization — You may be able to customize your new construction home to your specific needs and preferences. This could include things like the floorplan, the appliances, the finishes and the landscaping.
• Energy efficiency — New-construction homes are often built to be more energy-efficient than older homes. This can save you money on your energy bills in the long run.
• Warranties — New-construction homes typically come with warranties on the materials and workmanship. This can give you peace of mind, knowing that you’re protected if something goes wrong.
Cons:
• Higher cost — New-construction homes are typically more expensive than older homes. This is because they use newer materials and construction methods.
• Waiting period — You may have to wait for your new-construction home to be built, which could take several months or even years.
• Limited options — There may be fewer options for the location and floorplan of a new construction home. This is because new-construction homes are typically built in new developments.
Ultimately, the decision of whether or not to buy a new construction home is a personal one. You’ll need to weigh the pros and cons carefully to decide what’s best for you.
Pros:
• Customization — One of the big advantages is the ability to customize according to your preferences, from floorplan to finishes and fixtures.
• Modern amenities and energy efficiency — It can include smart-home technology, high-efficiency appliances, advanced insulation and energy-saving windows.
• Warranty and fewer repairs — A new construction home typically comes with warranties on various components, such as the structure, appliances and systems.
• Lower maintenance — With a new home, you are less likely to face immediate maintenance issues. The materials, appliances and systems are all new and less prone to wear and tear.
Cons:
• Higher cost — New homes often come with a higher price tag compared to existing homes. Additionally, builders may charge premiums for customization options and lot location.
• Construction delays — I bought my last two homes on floorplans, and the builders were off each time by two months. It definitely delayed plans and ended up adding cost to our moves.
• Limited negotiation power — Unlike buying an existing home, negotiating the price of a new-construction home may have limited flexibility.
• Potential of unfinished developments — In new subdivisions, there is the risk that the development may not be fully completed.
I am working with a client now that is teetering on purchasing a new build or an existing home. For this couple, there are many pros to buying a new home. It allows for the opportunity to conduct deep research on the integrity of the builder, select a floorplan/elevation, make specific selections and choose a lot location, thus allowing for the home to be more personal to their tastes. It is perfect for this couple, as they have judicious expectations on the wear and tear of a property and the timeline can work for them.
The cons are the timeframe to construct, the price on the upgrades on selections, stressors with decision-making, overall price point on premier lots and the possible hassle factor of the build, especially since they will be doing it remotely.
Another factor to consider is a resale home. An existing home may have superior location, furnishings may convey or be a true turnkey. And price points can possibly be negotiated and could, bottom line, be a better deal.
Overall, it comes down to personal preference. And you can’t go wrong if you buy at the beach!