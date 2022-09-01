It is easy to feel overwhelmed while getting ready to list your home. Before you do anything, you should contact one or more trusted real estate agents to help you along with the process. It is important to find someone who you could see yourself getting along with and see eye to eye on certain decisions. Ask lots of questions.
Not all agents are the same, so do your research and find listings they have sold in the past. Do their pictures look professionally shot? Did they have good marketing? Do they have good reviews online? What will they do to go the extra mile to sell your home? Also, ask what you should do to prepare your home for the actual listing process. Some agents have on hand contractors and painters, if needed.
Finding the right agent is key — statistics show that “for sale by owner” homes on average sell for up to 26 percent less than if you were to use a licensed agent. The goal is to maximize your home value, so working with a professional can help you achieve that goal.
Preparing your home to sell is a critical step to ensure you get the maximum price. Depending on the age of your home, you may want to get a pre-listing home inspection to avoid any surprises under contract. Undiagnosed roof issues and crawlspace dampness tend to cause the most issues in homes older than 15 years.
For the second step, use a professional stager to help decide what to declutter, the best placement for your furniture and what pictures to remove. Staging shows off the size your home and the extra features that are meant to impress.
Then you want to make the house shine! Patch unsightly holes, paint where needed and have a good deep-clean, including carpet shampooing. Do not forget curb appeal! Buyers do not want to walk up to the front door and through spider webs, leaves under their feet and plants wrapping around their arms. Trim up your entryway, powerwash the exterior, and add some color and new mulch for a great first impression.
Putting a little time and money into the appearance of your home gives buyers the confidence that the home has been well cared for, making them less concerned about price and more concerned about being the top offer.
If you want to sell your home for as much as possible, it may take some elbow grease and money — but it is worth it in the end.
Hire the right Realtor to price it right. Some Realtors specialize in certain areas, communities.
Half-empty the closets. Neatly hang and fold the remaining contents. Rent storage space if needed. Prospective buyers will open closets, drawers and cabinets!
Replace lightbulbs, lamps and overhead lighting.
Put away cat/dog beds, bowls, etc. Remove any animal smells. A neutral person may be needed to detect them.
Remove “stuff” and depersonalize. Hiring a stager may be key.
Kitchens still sell houses. If possible, paint cabinets, replace appliances or remodel.
Spruce up the entrance, paint the front door.
Fix any known defects. Hire a handyman to make repairs.
Curb appeal is the first impression. Clean the driveway, plant flowers and/or fill flowerpots.
Put fresh flowers on the kitchen counter or dining room table, with a tray of cookies — enjoy!
Always have the home ready to show.
Don’t over-upgrade. However, you can typically expect 100 percent return on the money you spend for upgrades and curb appeal.
Good luck!