As Run-D.M.C sang, “It’s Tricky.” Selling a property can be, too. While is it tempting to try to save money by selling your home yourself, a Realtor is an expert when guiding you through your real estate transaction. Not only are they up-to-date on laws, regulations and contract education, but they also can strengthen your negotiations to maximize your investment.
When selling, many Realtors have access to proper comps, vital data and contemporary strategies, all which can ease you through your selling transaction to gain the most value for your property. Seasoned Realtors have vast contacts, syndication initiatives, social media avenues, with paramount marketing, thus giving you the worldwide exposure needed to enhance visibility, to obtain the highest and best bid for your home.
Also, selling a home can get “Tricky” — home inspections gone bad, unexpected title issues, mortgage difficulties, last-minute unreasonable buyer demands and owner liabilities can create undue stress. When it comes to your greatest monetary investment, why wouldn’t you commission a professional?
Beth Evans
Berkshire Hathaway Gallo
(302) 537-2616
Your home typically is one of, if not the, largest assets you will ever sell. Hiring a professional Realtor will ultimately give you a higher success rate, confidence that your transaction will get to closing, and significantly less stress! Selling your own home could result in less proceeds, more days on the market, risk of a lawsuit or a lost contract.
Every real estate transaction has many critical steps and selling a home is more than just taking gorgeous photos and scheduling showings. A knowledgeable Realtor serves as a coach and will offer real data on recent market activity and listing strategies to best take advantage of the market conditions; provide staging and preparation techniques to show your property in the best possible light; and give your property the most exposure to potential buyers.
A Realtor has experience with multiple transactions and provides sound advice throughout the selling process. Once under contract, a Realtor will keep your transaction going smoothly, working through any problems or further negotiations that arise, and will pave the way to a timely and successful sale — achieving your overall goal!
Sarah Schifano
Keller Williams
(302) 858-3945
If you wish to sell your home yourself and find the right buyer, it can be a daunting task to take on. Delaware disclosure law applies to FSBO as well, and completions of other forms, such as the 5403 tax form, can be a bit unnerving, as well as having potential buyers or nosey neighbors calling and coming in out of your home.
An experienced full-time agent can take you through the process from correct forms and legal requirements to having the house staged and ready. The connections to grab painter, photographers, drones, signs and marketing is just an ice tip of the process.
Selling your home is likely one of your most expensive investments — your goal, I would guess, would to be retain your best profit and keep the process as smooth as possible. Having an experienced agent to help you start the process, facilitate the hurdles and get you to the settlement table will save you money in the end. Having someone to help you that has completed this transaction hundreds of times will be an asset, and save you time and money.
Kim Hook
Remax Coastal
(302) 462-5504