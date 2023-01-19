VA loans are my favorite, because they truly are a benefit to veterans. Interestingly, though, while many qualify for this benefit, it is underused.
Benefits include:
• 100 percent financing — although not required, it’s available.
• Better rates — I have found over and over again that VA loan rates are as much as a full point lower than conventional loans.
• Loan amounts from $4 million to $5 million, and 100 percent financing, for qualified borrowers.
• No mortgage insurance, no matter the loan size.
• More than one home can have a VA loan, provided the veteran’s full entitlement has not been exhausted.
• VA loans are assumable, regardless of whether the buyer is a veteran or not, and can be used for a primary residence, second home or investment property. This is a great selling point if your mortgage has a low rate and you need to sell your home!
• There are two opportunities to assist the appraiser to hit a home value target. There is a misconception that appraisals are a problem with VA loans, and I have found the opposite to be true.
My dad was a serviceman in the Navy, and my grandpa served as an Army colonel in World War II. This is a well-deserved benefit!
There are many mortgage financing options available today: conventional, FHA, USDA and VA loans. There are many advantages to a VA loan, making it a great option for active-duty service members and veterans who wish to either purchase or refinance a primary residence.
• Unlike conventional or FHA financing, the VA loan allows for 100 percent financing, and there is no monthly mortgage insurance.
• With the VA loan, there is some flexibility with income, as well as allowing for relaxed credit requirements.
• Unlike a conventional or FHA loan, a VA loan will allow the borrower to get money back at closing for upfront costs (i.e., earnest money deposit and appraisal), and the closing costs can be paid by the seller.
• Another benefit of the VA loan is that there are no loan limits as long as the borrower still has full entitlement.
As always, if you are considering purchasing or refinancing a property, be sure to speak with a lender to determine all of your financing options.
Being the daughter of a retired disabled Army veteran, assisting veterans, other servicemembers and eligible surviving spouses to become homeowners is truly an honor and close to my heart!
There are many benefits of a VA mortgage, such as:
• 100 percent financing (no down payment required);
• No private mortgage insurance;
• You may use your VA eligibility multiple times;
• VA loans are available for members of the military (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines) or National Guard or Reserves;
• No prepayment penalty;
• Under certain terms, a VA loan might be assumable by another eligible veteran or servicemember;
• Sellers may pay up to 4 percent of the sales price toward closing costs.
While I have helped many veterans purchase (or refinance), a few years ago a retired Marine and his family decided to move from Maryland to Delaware. They were renting, due to him being either deployed or stationed at various bases. They had limited savings. When they learned that the seller could assist with closing costs (they were aware that no down payment was required), their Realtor was able to find them a home that met their needs, and they closed with no money out-of-pocket!
Anne Vogel Flaherty
Prosperity Home Mortgage LLC
(302) 537-5076