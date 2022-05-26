This is an introduction to the “Real EDvice,” which is a column that consists of professionals who are involved in all of the components to a real estate transaction with the express purpose to provide tactical, educational advice for our community.
Sarah Shoemaker, Keller Williams, (302) 569-1334
In the current market, open houses have been busier than I have ever seen them in my real estate career. Pre-COVID, we were lucky to have a few people show up, but now I have been seeing as many as 15 to 20 people come to an open house. They are a great opportunity to get extra exposure to a home that might be hard to show otherwise. If a home is occupied full-time, it’s nice to have the owner carve out a few hours for an open house on a weekend instead of all day showings. It’s also a low-pressure environment for buyers to really get a feel for the home and if they can see themselves living there. However, it will welcome “looky-loos” or nosy neighbors and people who may not be qualified to purchase the home. The best way to hold an open house is for your Realtor to set it up so they can answer any questions abt the home and invite a trusted lender to talk financing options to potential buyers.
Christine McCoy, Coldwell Banker, (302) 339-5368
Open Houses are advantageous for sellers when they are conducted properly by an agent who is familiar with the home. This helps drive more traffic through the home, which brings more opportunities for offers. It also provides a solution for a buyer to see the property if their agent is unavailable to accompany them. Adding an open house to an online listing refreshes the positioning, pushing it back to the top of the online search. This is especially important if a listing has been on the market for more than a week and the number of online views are decreasing. Listing an open house online also provides an easy search tool for out-of-town buyers to find open houses while they are in town. The last reason I think open houses are an advantage is the neighborhood exposure. I have often had neighbors stop by, looking on behalf of family and friends, who have helped me sell the house by raving about the community for all to hear. I highly encourage sellers to consider open houses as a marketing opportunity if all safety and health precautions are followed. In my opinion, there are no disadvantages to an open house.
Lauren Alberti, Ocean Atlantic, (302) 542-4305
Aside from open houses benefiting buyers and Realtors, the widely acceptable reasons to hold an open house are:
- Exposure of the home on behalf of the seller.
- Gives the seller an additional marketing tool; buyers may see an advertisement in a newspaper or their favorite social media site.
- Provides the seller with immediate feedback hoping to lessen the amount of time on the market and ultimately find out what buyers like-and do not like-about the home.
- Makes the home available to buyers who didn’t consider themselves serious. Holding an open house gives them an opportunity to see what could be theirs.
- Gives an opportunity to showcase the advantages of your home over the neighbors’ and other listings on the market.
Holding an open house “safely” is always best practice. COVID-19 may still be of concern. Realtors should have a basket at the door containing masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, booties and disinfectant wipes. Buyers may feel safer in the home, and sellers may feel safer with the public entering their home. Posting a sign at the entry would be appropriate.
An upfront discussion with the sellers as to their needs and expectations is good practice and professional.
