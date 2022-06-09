Here are a just a few ways to lower your mortgage rate when applying for a mortgage:
(1) Select a 15-year term rather than a 30-year term. The payment is higher, but in the long run, you will save thousands of dollars. Ask yourself if you want the lower rate to obtain a lower payment or to save money over the loan term.
(2) Paying points will get you a lower rate and payment. A “breakeven analysis” will show you how many years it will take before the cost of the points will benefit you by getting the lower rate.
(3) An ARM (adjustable-rate mortgage) typically has a lower rate. The risk here is that once the ARM fixed period ends (periods range from 3 years to 10 years), then the rate will become variable and could be higher. I personally used a 7-year ARM when we bought a house, as we planned to move after our son graduated high school, so an ARM was a good fit.
Other factors also impact rate that you should evaluate (i.e., credit score, down payment amount and more). I always give my clients a handout to maximize credit score.
There are a number of factors that affect how the interest rate is determined. These determining factors are credit score, down payment, property type (single family, condo, 2-4 units) and how the property is classified (primary, second home or investment property).
A few strategies to reduce the rate in a rising rate environment include:
• Buying down your rate by paying points (1 point = 1 percent of the loan amount; typically, your rate will decrease by .25 percent for every point)
• Considering an ARM that has a lower rate for the initial 3, 5, 7 or 10 years
• Consider a shorter loan term (15 or 20 years vs. 30 years)
• Increase your down payment
• Consider combining a first mortgage with a second mortgage
• Improve your credit score
Although current interest rates are much higher than they have been the last few years, they are still below historical averages. Working with a lender that knows your goals could help you save thousands of dollars.
The home buying process can be intimidating, whether you’re a first-time buyer or if you’re a seasoned investor. With interest rates on the rise and uncertainty with rates in the future, the popular question is ‘How can I control my interest rate?’
There are numerous ways to lower your interest rate when in the process of purchasing a home. The most popular of these include increasing your down payment, which would show a lender that you have more invested in the purchase of the home; selecting a 15- or 10-year mortgage option; or finding ways to increase your credit score, which is a contributing factor when a lending company is determining your interest rate. If none of these are an option for you, it is possible to buy down your interest rate by paying points.
The most important part of the home-buying process is finding a loan officer who will be honest and give you direction toward your long-term goals, short-term goals, and ultimately be realistic in what’s achievable. These may seem like simple suggestions to some and overwhelming to others, but it is important to remember that everyone’s situation is different and should be addressed on a case-by-case basis.