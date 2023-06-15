The first thing that comes to mind is the requirement that all real estate transactions be handled by an attorney licensed to practice in the State of Delaware. This is a surprise to many of our clients, because title companies handle the majority of real estate transactions in neighboring states.
Something else that is unique to Delaware is the inability for a personal representative of an estate to sell real estate. In many states, the personal representative of the estate is authorized to sell real estate at his/her own discretion, without the consent of beneficiaries of the estate. However, in Delaware, absent a specific direction to sell the real estate, beneficiaries must join in the sale and sign the agreement of sale, settlement statement, deed and other settlement documents. This requirement has caused more than a few problems.
In addition to the above, the transfer tax, which is 4 percent of the purchase price, is unique to Delaware. While many states impose transfer taxes, the rate in Delaware is higher than most jurisdictions in the country. Of course, Delaware has low property taxes and no sales tax, which more than makes up for the higher transfer tax rate.
Picture this: you are purchasing a house for the very first time and are beyond excited for this next chapter and new adventure in your life. You have now been told that you have to meet with a lawyer.
In full self-awareness, we lawyers know that most people don’t want to spend their time with us unless they absolutely have to. However, Delaware is an attorney state — meaning, if you are purchasing property as a buyer, you are required to be represented by an attorney to conduct your settlement.
Rather than a title company, as in many surrounding states, the law firm processes your closing from start to finish and your closing documents are signed with the closing attorney. Our duty is to explain your documents to you thoroughly and to ensure that you have representation at the closing table.
This process shouldn’t be intimidating — rather, it is reaching the finish line of making your ownership of the new property official in the presence of someone who is there to guide you through the process, and to lead you down the path where your keys and a new home are awaiting you on the other side.
Delaware — the First State. First to ratify the Constitution (cheers!), and first in real estate transfer taxes (un-cheer?). Once you are here, however, you enjoy some of the lowest annual property taxes in the nation (re-cheer!).
If you are buying or selling a home in Delaware, you need to be aware of the “unique” ways in which property is transferred. Our lovely transfer tax is 4 percent of the sale price, typically split equally between buyer and seller. So when you are shopping for that home, add 2 percent to the sale price immediately, and be prepared to bring many thousands of dollars more to the closing (unless you are a first-time homebuyer, in which case you could be eligible for $2,000 or more off the transfer tax).
And speaking of the closing… Once the contract is signed, you are required to utilize the services of a friendly neighborhood lawyer-person to conduct said closing. Having an attorney involved from the beginning ensures title to the property is free and clear, and your rights as the buyer are protected. Between your Realtor and your attorney, you will have two excellent resources for all your questions and concerns.