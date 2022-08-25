The boxes are packed, the home is clean, and the moving trucks are ready to go. Then, the call comes in that settlement is delayed. What happened?
There are many reasons why settlements are delayed, ranging from mortgage delays, home inspection repairs, title issues or survey issues, all of which are equally frustrating to everyone involved. With everything that can go wrong and most of it being out of the parties’ control, what can be done to ensure the smoothest experience possible?
• Lender delays — The buyer should respond in a timely fashion to all requests from the mortgage company. Furnishing the required information as quickly as possible will keep things moving.
• Home inspection repairs — The buyer and seller should set realistic dates for the completion of these items when negotiating, given supply chain issues and contractor demand. The seller should not delay in hiring contractors for the agreed-upon repairs.
• Title and survey issues — The buyer should send the fully signed contract to the attorney as soon as possible. The earlier the title report and surveys can be examined, the more time the attorney will have to clear up any issues.
One area of focus, as title attorneys, revolves around clearing the “encumbrances” on the property.
A specific, and sometimes seemingly minor, area that I have found where delays can sometimes result is in the survey. While boundary surveys are not always required, they are always strongly recommended to ensure for no encroachment issues or setback violations for buyers as they take ownership. Encroachments occur when a physical structure (i.e., the home itself, shed, fence, etc.) intrudes onto a neighboring property. Setback violations occur when the minimum distance from the property line that a structure can be built is not authorized. Generally, these distances are regulated by zoning laws and restrictions maintained by Sussex County or the local municipal government.
These issues tend to result in delays, so as to allow time, provided for in most real estate contracts, for the sellers to rectify that issue either by removing said structure or by obtaining a “variance” from the necessary government committee. It can take time, money and an attorney to properly navigate those channels, and that can be something most buyers do not want to undertake. So, ask for a survey so as to identify those issues, because once you settle, they become your issues.
There are many moving pieces involved with a real estate settlement, so delays can be an inevitable part of the process. If a buyer is financing the transaction, there may be a hurdle with the mortgage company before the buyer is given the official “clear to close” status. It is crucial to be a diligent buyer in adhering to their requests along the way to ensure timely approvals.
The appraisal may take longer than anticipated to be completed. Some closings are even contingent on the sale of another property, and the closing on that first property may have a delay that then impacts the subsequent settlement. In situations with home inspection contingencies, there can be a major repair needed that takes time to get on a contractor’s schedule to complete —from minor issues, even to major structural issues and septic system replacements.
It can be a give and take with wanting to close on time with any of these outstanding items needing repairs, as it is important to weigh how important it is to you as the buyer to close on the timeline you want, versus still protecting yourself and ensuring any major issues are resolved before you take possession.