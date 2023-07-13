There are several things to consider before refinancing your home, too many for this 250-word column, in all honesty. Some questions/alternatives to consider:
• What is your purpose for refinancing? Are you looking to tap into the equity and get cash out? If you were one of the many whose first mortgage has a rate in the 2’s or 3’s, perhaps a Home Equity Line would be better, given how rates are higher than your current rate. I provide an analysis to my clients to see if this would be better than refinancing the current mortgage.
• How long are you planning to live in the house? If you have plans to sell in the next couple of years, I always run the mathematics to see if the cost of refinancing is worth it in terms of saving a client money or would it be better to just hold onto the current mortgage instead.
• If you want to refinance because you plan to pay down the principal balance to lower your monthly payment there may be a better option. One of my clients just reached out to me this morning about refinancing her home because she had $200,000 to pay down the principal. Her current mortgage rate is 3.000 percent so I told her that she should look into recasting the loan instead of refinancing and provided her with guidance on how to possibly do this.
I have barely touched the surface to this question. There are so many variables to consider.
There are a few things that you should consider before refinancing your home. Your personal financial circumstances are more important than the current mortgage rates. Some of the things you should consider are:
• What are you trying to achieve by refinancing your home? Reducing the term of your loan? Lowering the rate and payment? Removing PMI? Taking cash out for home improvements or debt consolidation?
• You need to consider the current value of your home. You will need to have adequate home equity to refinance.
• Know the cost of refinancing. Do you have enough equity to wrap the closing costs into the new loan, or will you be paying those costs out of pocket?
• Do you have a second mortgage on the property? Do you plan on paying that off with the refinance, or will you keep it open?
• How long do you intend to keep the property? If you plan on selling in the near future, refinancing may not make sense.
• What is your breakeven point? This is the point where the costs of refinancing have been covered by your monthly savings.
You should contact a reputable lender so they can help you determine if you should refinance.
Refinancing your existing mortgage doesn’t need to be complicated, but you and your mortgage consultant need to determine your reason(s) for refinancing and if it’s the best thing for you. Some common reasons would be things like:
• Are you lowering your interest rate?
• Is it to remove PMI (private mortgage insurance)?
• Would you like to shorten or extend the term of the loan?
• Do you need to access equity in your home (take cash out)?
• Does someone need to be removed from the mortgage?
Once you determine the reason(s), speak with your mortgage consultant about your options and the next steps. Refinancing your mortgage does require some of the same type of documentation as when you purchased your home. There will be closing costs as well, but be careful about lenders offering “no closing cost refinances.” Typically, those costs are built into a higher interest rate. You may, depending on the equity in your home, be able to roll the costs into the new mortgage.
If you do the math (with your consultant) and have all of the information upfront, your refinance will help you to achieve your specific goals and needs.