Buying a home for the first time can be very exciting, as well as a little intimidating. There are certain things you can do to help you get ready to purchase a home:
• Start saving for a down payment early;
• Make sure that all of your bills are paid on time;
• Do not open new credit cards or loans;
• Research first-time homebuyer assistance programs;
• Connect with a reputable lender as soon as you begin thinking about buying a home. The lender will help educate you on the process and help you to understand mortgage programs, options and terminology;
• Get pre-approved through your lender. They will pull your credit, review your assets and liabilities to determine how much you can afford in a mortgage before you start looking at homes;
• Work with a real estate agent to find a home that fits your criteria;
• Don’t be afraid to ask questions — the lender and Realtor are there to help throughout the entire process.
Follow these tips and you’ll be on your way to achieving the dream of homeownership!
Don’t believe everything you read on the internet!
For this column, I googled “first time home buyer” and a million different things popped up: Get yourself debt-free (really?), clean up your credit (easier said than done sometimes!), save all of your money (is this realistic?).
Those are just a few of the things that appeared, so what I say is talk to a local, experienced mortgage lender who can advise you. Why do I say local? Lenders who are not embedded in the area where you wish to buy a home might not know about all of the loan programs available. I worked with a first-time home buyer who obtained an online prequalification from a lender he found on the internet (the loan person was in Arizona — yes, Arizona!). We started discussing (for example) USDA loans and Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA). As it turns out, he qualified for DSHA and was able to purchase his first home with less money and an affordable payment.
Please discuss your specific situation with a local mortgage professional so you’re getting the best advice, guidance and an enjoyable home-buying experience!
First-time homebuyers should schedule an appointment with their lender to discuss your monthly budget, your credit score and obtain a prequalification letter.
A monthly budget will show your monthly income less all of your monthly expenditures. Budgeting will assist you with setting financial goals for retirement, saving for emergencies and most importantly track bad spending habits. Monthly budgets only takes about 10 to 15 minutes using an Excel spreadsheet and are easy to update when your income and expenses change.
Your credit score will dictate your interest rate, which will determine the amount you are qualified to borrow. A lower credit score will increase the interest rate on your home purchase. It is extremely important to pay your bills on time to avoid negative impacts on your credit report.
Prequalification letters are a quick high-level view of your financial situation and they quickly narrow down your home search, depending on the amount you’re qualified to borrow. Prequalification letters provide borrowers the maximum amount they qualify for when purchasing a condominium, townhome or single-family home. Always consult with your lender to determine the best options for your financial situation.