Casago Delmar Beach Vacations, a new vacation rental management company, has launched in Ocean City, Md., and the Delaware beaches. Representatives said the company is committed to delivering exceptional guest experiences and specialized property management services to homeowners, with a focus on profitability and world-class customer service.
“Large vacation rental brands bought up many of the local vacation rental businesses over the last few years,” said Scott Fasano, Casago franchise owner and president of Casago Delmar Beach Vacations. “As these large brands raced for growth, they left vacationers and homeowners behind without the local staff to effectively manage their homes and provide outstanding vacation experiences. We intend to bring hospitality and service back to the Maryland and Delaware beach vacation rental market.”
With more than 30 years of experience in the travel and hospitality business, Fasano was described as a seasoned expert in the Ocean City and Delaware beach vacation rental markets. He is known for his leadership skills, integrity and transparent approach to client interactions. Casago is a national franchise designed to empower local managers to build sustainable businesses in competitive vacation rental markets. Fasano said he decided to partner with Casago due to its strong technology and focus on community in the vacation rental industry.
“We are thrilled to partner with Scott for our newest Casago location servicing Ocean City, MD, and the Deleware beaches,” said Steve Schwab, Casago CEO. “Scott’s experience within hospitality paired with the relationships he’s built in the local community make him an ideal candidate to become a Casago franchisee. We look forward to supporting Scott and his team as they build relationships with homeowners and create remarkable experiences with their guests that are synonymous with Casago’s standards of hospitality excellence.”
“Casago Delmar Beach Vacations leverages 30 years of experience managing vacation rentals in Ocean City and the Delaware beaches, along with best-in-class technology and state-of-the-art marketing strategies to drive reservations. The team utilizes the latest hospitality technology, such as keyless locks, smart home technology, and operations software, to provide exceptional vacation experiences. Their commitment to exemplary customer service and meticulous operational processes ensures guests return year after year, while homeowners can have peace of mind knowing that their homes are well-cared for and profitable.”
“Casago Delmar Beach Vacations is committed to responsible practices that prioritize the interests of property owners, guests and the community.”
The launch of Casago Delmar Beach Vacations expands Casago’s presence to 53 markets across the United States and Mexico.
For more information, visit https://casago.com.