The management of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Gallo Realty announced the winner of its annual Community Service Award, presented to an agent or employee of the company that has donated his or her time and effort to help the community. The award was presented to Sales Associate Robin Palumbo Thompson at the annual company meeting in January, held virtually via Zoom.
According to representatives of the firm, Thompson has volunteered and given back to many organizations and charities locally.
“She is passionate about giving and offering her time to these local organizations,” they said. “The Cape Community Cares and Cape Henlopen Educational Foundation (CHEF) have been a passion of hers for years. She collects toiletries, school supplies, paper products, and gift cards to benefit the local students and families in need. Both organizations seek to inspire learning and to prepare all students for a healthy, productive life in a diverse and global society, and Thompson believes in these causes.
Throughout the year, they noted, she has collected pillows and blankets for the homeless and donated the items to Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a team of volunteers that dedicated to building, assembling and delivering bunk beds to children and families in need. Their motto is, “No kid sleeps on the floor in our town.” Thompson said she is proud to support the group.
“To ensure local children in need had a Christmas to remember last year, Thompson has supported the Sussex County Association of Realtors Community Service Foundation, which contributed gifts to benefit 89 children in the area. This generosity allowed for a celebratory Christmas for these families.”
Along with that effort, she also collected food and monetary gifts for those in need. She also donates to local veterans in recognition of Veteran’s Day, and and provides coffee and doughnuts for their meetings. Furthermore, Thompson gives monthly to The Bridge, a non-profit ministry owned and operated by The Bridge of Hope Inc., w hich is the area’s only locally-originated full-power Christian radio station.
Finally, Thompson gives to Generosity Global annually. The organization is committed to improving the quality of life for the homeless in Baltimore, Md. They deliver nutritious meals and necessary living supplies to people experiencing homelessness, through their monthly outreach program. The organization also realized that there is another need that many unhoused individuals lack access to: personal hygiene.
“Lack of hygiene is a significant barrier to homeless persons as they seek jobs and housing opportunities. With this in mind, they launched its innovative mobile shower trailer in the spring of 2019 to restore dignity and hope to people in homeless communities by providing shower access to help meet basic hygiene needs.”
“Robin has clearly proven her passion for others’ well-being. Her benevolence makes us proud to have her on our team at Gallo Realty,” said Andrew Ratner, vice president of Gallo Realty.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Gallo Realty has been serving the resort region since 1979. The firm has four main offices, located in Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach and Bethany Beach. Visit GoToGallo.com for details.