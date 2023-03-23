Whether you dream of dominating the real estate market with rental properties on every block, or you have a second home that you occasionally rent out, purchasing real estate in a limited liability company (LLC) or corporation has its pros and cons.
The upfront costs will be higher, as you’ll need to set up the entity (through an attorney, cough cough), and there’ll be additional paperwork burdens, as taxes and State fees and reports will have to be filed annually. But you’ll also be able to claim certain tax benefits, as those home improvement projects suddenly become business expenses (I am not your “tax advisor,” so consult with your own professional), and you can limit your personal liability, as the entity is the owner and not you.
And if this is a group affair, using an LLC or corporation will provide greater flexibility in managing the property with the friends or family you’ve roped into this endeavor. Just be careful with those investment return guarantees.
So whether your investment dream consists of a humble one-bedroom rental, or a 10-bedroom oceanfront estate, consider the pros and cons of purchasing in an LLC or corporation.
The “pros” of purchasing a property in an LLC or corporation are: privacy, personal liability protection, estate planning benefits and flexibility for multiple owners. A very important “con” is the limited title insurance coverage for an entity (LLC or Inc.).
The scenario: A client purchases a second home in an LLC and comes down for a relaxing weekend at their beach house, only to find people already there claiming they are the owners of the property. The new “owners” produce a deed in their names and their settlement sheet. There is now a dispute about who the real owner is. Because title insurance does not cover the client, they must pay their own legal fees to defend their title.
What happened?
An LLC or Inc. can only be issued a basic owner’s title policy, which has no protection against the future risk of title fraud, whereas a full coverage homeowner’s policy can be issued when purchasing in individual name(s) and this homeowner’s policy has protection against future title fraud. The emergence of e-recording has led to “title theft,” where a scammer e-records a deed into the scammer’s name and then the scammer sells the property to an innocent party. A basic title insurance policy does not insure against this risk.
One benefit of holding title in an LLC or corporation is protection from liability. Assets owned by an LLC are kept separate from your individually owned assets. If you own property in the name of an LLC and someone is injured on the property, that person could seek to file a lawsuit for damages. The lawsuit would be filed against the property owner, but because the property was owned by the LLC, the liability is limited to the value of the property; the owner’s other assets are not at risk.
Another benefit is that you can own property anonymously, because the deed and tax records would show the LLC as the owner, rather than the individual. This is important to some clients who don’t want their nosy neighbors/friends/ enemies/creditors knowing all their assets.
One “con” of holding title in the name of an LLC or corporation is that the value of the LLC/real estate may be subject to probate tax upon death. We had a client recently that died owning an LLC that owned real estate valued at over $1 million. When his estate was probated, the estate had to pay more than $15,000 in probate taxes, which would have been avoided had he owned the property in his individual name or in a revocable trust.