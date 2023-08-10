Losing a loved one is an emotionally fraught time, and there is often a lot that must be done in the immediate aftermath. If the person who has passed owned an interest in real estate in Delaware, then one of the tasks is getting that real estate into the name of the beneficiaries of the will and/or trust, or into the name of the heirs at law if the decedent had no estate planning documents.
The most important step is making sure to file the proper paperwork with the Register of Wills in the appropriate county where the Delaware real estate was owned. The necessary filing depends upon how the real estate was titled, if owned jointly. Filing the proper paperwork with the Register of Wills ensures that the real estate interest goes into the name(s) of the proper people. If this is accomplished, then preparing a new deed to be recorded is a good idea but not required.
This fact distinguishes Delaware from the law in other states. A deed prepared into the name(s) of the parties that inherited is not truly valid unless the proper paperwork is filed with the Register of Wills.
The answer to this question depends on how the property was titled at the time of the death of the property owner.
For illustration purposes, if I own property at the time of my death and my will states that the property is to go to my wife, the property will pass to my wife as part of the probate process, without the need for a new deed to the property. The filing of my will, estate inventory, and other documents with the Register of Wills will act like a deed and transfer title to the property to her.
However, if I own property in the name of my revocable trust and my trust states that the property is to pass to my wife, she will not need to open a probate estate with the Register of Wills to transfer the property. She can simply contact an attorney, and the attorney can prepare a deed from the trustee to her.
In the event the property is owned in the name of an LLC or other entity, an attorney should be consulted, as the process becomes a little more complicated. As the answer to this question varies, I would recommend that anyone inheriting property consult with an attorney to ensure that the proper steps are taken.
Undoubtedly, the last thing that you want to do while grieving the loss of Mom or Dad is to take the time to handle paperwork in transferring assets to you and your family. However, ensuring that everything is documented accordingly is the key to ensuring simplicity for the next generation.
Upon someone’s death, depending on their deed titling, their estate is probated with the Register of Wills’ office. A document called the Inventory is filed that lists real estate owned by the decedent, and the new property owner pursuant to the will, which triggers the county tax assessment office to update their records.
While there is no official requirement for a new deed to be completed, it still can be the cleanest way to prepare for a future sale and for later heirs of the property to ensure your family is fully taken care of when you depart this life.