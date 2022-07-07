It is especially important for property owners to consider that floods can happen anywhere. Whether you live inside or outside of a high-risk flood area, if you own property, it is recommended that you buy flood insurance for your own peace of mind.
Water damage covered by a flood insurance policy can come from coastal/tidal waters, including ground-up heavy rainwater that damages to the dwelling structure, contents and possessions. The homeowner’s policy typically does not include flood-damage protection, so having it in place will help you recover faster when floodwaters recede.
For FEMA policies, plan ahead, as there’s a 30-day waiting period for the policy to go into effect. If your house is flooded within those 30 days, you won’t be able to use your flood insurance for property damage. This waiting period doesn’t apply if purchasing during mortgage lender process.
Flood insurance can be written through FEMA or a private insurance company — with the assistance of your agent who handles your homeowner’s policy.
What a great question, and one we are asked quite often. To answer this question, it’s important to note that most lenders only require you to purchase flood insurance if your home is in what is considered a high-risk flood area. So, with that in mind, we would just take a moment to share three important facts to help a homeowner determine if they want to buy flood insurance for their house.
First, according to FEMA, between 2015 and 2019 more than 40 percent of all NFIP flood claims came from outside of high-risk areas. Clearly, your home does not need to be high-risk to suffer a flood event. Secondly, it has been estimated that just 1 inch of water can cause upwards of $25,000 worth of damage to your home. Finally, it is also worth mentioning that most homeowners insurance policies do not cover flood damage.
Knowing all of this, if an individual were interested in obtaining flood insurance, I would recommend the best time to consider it is today, as there could be a 30-day wait for coverage to take effect. So please don’t wait to purchase it until the next major storm is heading our way
Yes, according to the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), everyone lives in a flood zone. Some areas are more high-risk flood zones than others. Yes, it is true that mortgage companies only require their clients to purchase flood insurance in those high-risk flood areas.
According to the NFIP, flooding can happen just about anywhere it rains or snows. About 40 percent of all NFIP flood insurance claims occurred outside of high-risk flood areas. That’s why it’s important to protect your most valuable purchase with flood insurance, even if you live in an area with low to moderate flooding risk.
Did you know that just 1-inch of water can cause about $25,000 of damage to your home? Unfortunately, many property owners do not find out that their homeowners insurance policies do not cover flooding until it’s too late. The NFIP can offer you a separate policy to protect your single most important financial asset — your home or business.
To know what flood-zone your property or business may be in, or to discuss what options are available to you, reach out to your local insurance agent to review your individual risks today!