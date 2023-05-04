Many people think that adding children to their deed is a good estate planning tool for probate avoidance and fee savings. Unfortunately, the risks and costs often outweigh the benefits.
Adding a child to your deed exposes your property to the newly added person’s creditors. This can include unpaid debts, federal tax liens, judgments obtained from injured parties and claims from a divorcing spouse. This means that your property can be saddled with another person’s liens or claims, which inhibits your ability to refinance or sell your own property.
Additionally, anytime you add someone to your deed, you give that person control over the property. If you want to sell the property, then you will need the cooperation of those on title to complete the sale.
Adding a child is also disadvantageous for that individual, as he or she will lose the stepped-up value and will need to take your basis as his or her tax basis. The loss of this tax benefit often results in more costs than typical probate fees.
The same benefits, without these same risks and costs, can be accomplished through other estate planning techniques such as a properly funded revocable trust.
Adding your children to your deed is never an avenue I recommend taking. Sharing title with a non-spouse means a lack of protection from one another’s creditors. If your child has a debt collector, a lienholder can attach to your property, putting your investment and home at risk. Additionally, your child will have major capital-gains tax implications, as their basis for gain could be the date you bought the property, rather than a date-of-death value when they inherit the home. Further, there are consequences if you enter a nursing home and apply for Medicaid within five years of this deed change, which may disqualify you, and instead will have to self-pay. Relinquishing control of your property is another consideration.
I had a client who wished to sell her property in Delaware and move to Florida, and who neglected to remember that her daughter was previously added to her deed. Her daughter did not want her mother to move, so she refused to sign the deed. If the goal is ensuring your children receive the house upon your death, having estate planning documents in place, such as a will or revocable trust, is always the best course of action.
Do not add your children to the deed to your house if you want them to inherit it later. The pitfalls are many. You may see a reduction in your Senior School Property Tax Credit (and if you don’t know what that is — if you are 65 years old and have been living in Delaware for 10 years, Google it). You are opening yourself up to added legal liability, as additional people on your deed means creditors or that disgruntled soon-to-be ex-son-in-law now have an additional asset to attack. It can also count against financial aid for your grandchildren, as the parents now own an additional asset.
The better solutions are to update your will and/or create a trust. For most situations, passing ownership of the house through your will is the simplest solution. Your will can dictate which favorite child gets a larger percentage of ownership, or which unfavored child gets bypassed in favor of the grandchildren. A trust gives you and your successors greater control over the house, so if there’s a disabled child, or again that good-for-nothing soon-to-be ex-son-in-law is lurking, deeding the house into a trust can address those concerns.