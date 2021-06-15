Every spring, the Regal Awards are presented by the Builders & Remodelers Association of Delaware to highlight excellence in the Delaware home building industry. And even though the COVID-19 pandemic caused the event to be held virtually last year, this year the 29th annual Regal Awards ceremony was held in person, at the Lighthouse Cove Event Center in Dewey Beach.
Sea Light Design-Build won the Regal Award for Delaware Remodeler of the Year for the second consecutive time. They also took home seven more Regals, for Best Owner’s Suite Design for a Remodeler, Best Kitchen Design for a Remodeler, Best Renovation under $15,000, Best Renovation over $50,000, Best Residential Addition/Alteration under $50,000, Best Website for an Associate building less than 20 homes per year, and Sussex County Remodeling Excellence of the Year.
Chuck Coleman, owner of Sea Light Design-Build, said, “Every day our team continues to provide unsurpassed customer service, innovative designs and unique solutions to customer requests. We are honored, and humbled, that our efforts won us eight Regal Awards this year. It was truly a team effort.”
Dan and Gail T. of Pennsylvania shared insight about working with Sea Light Design-Build recently: “We sincerely appreciate all the hard work and creativity that went into our beach home renovation and thank you for your ideas, follow-through, and patience. Chuck’s design work was so thoughtfully developed with ideas that we never even considered. We will not hesitate to recommend Sea Light Design-Build to others seeking renovations to their beach house. Thank you again for a job well done!”
Sea Light Design-Build is a custom remodeling company that services the Delaware beach area. They specialize in renovation projects from $100,000, depending on customer budget and scope of work, while fostering strong and collaborative partnerships with area associations and businesses.
Regal Award judges are vetted from outside the Builders & Remodelers Association of Delaware to impartially review and assign scores to all the entries. Criteria is based on design, craftsmanship and completeness of entry. Those with the highest scores in their respective category earn Regal Awards. And “of the Year” Award winners take home the most desirable Regal Awards.
For additional information, contact Chuck Coleman (302) 537-2071 or visit www.sealightdesignbuild.com.