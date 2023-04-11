The National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) named Sea Light Design-Build in Delaware as its 2023 Northeast Regional Contractor of the Year (CotY) winner for three National CotY awards and seven Regional CotY awards.
They include the best National/Regional Residential Kitchen Under $30,000, best National/Regional Residential Kitchen $30,000-$60,000, best Regional Residential Kitchen $60,000-$100,000, best Regional Residential Interior Element Under $30,000, best National/Regional Residential Addition Over $250,000, best Regional Entire House $500,001 to $750,000, and best Regional Entire House Over $1,000,000 categories in the CotY annual awards competition.
Chuck Coleman, owner of Sea Light Design-Build, said, “We’re honored to have won 10 NARI CotY awards. It’s a team best for our amazing crew, skilled craftsmen, and supportive clients. It solidifies our continued commitment to excellence and pushing the design-build bar even further through our future projects”.
Each year, NARI presents CotY Awards to members who have demonstrated outstanding work through their remodeling projects. NARI received 455 entries from across the United States representing more than $134 million in remodeling projects last year.
“National CotY winners represent the pinnacle of achievement in remodeling. Their work is at the top of the industry.” said Tracy Wright, CAE, senior director of Membership & Chapter Services at NARI. “The judging panel representing industry experts, selected winners based on problem solving, functionality, aesthetics, craftsmanship, innovation and degree of difficulty. The CotY Awards allow us to celebrate our members who are committed to design, best practices, integrity, high standards and professionalism.”
To view Sea Light Design-Build’s national and regional award-winning projects, visit https://www.nari.org/Recognition-Center/CotY/Regional-Winners. For additional Sea Light Design-Build information, contact Chuck Coleman at (302) 537-2071 or visit www.sealightdesignbuild.com.