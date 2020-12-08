The Sussex County Association of Realtors recently announced that they have undergone a host of upgrades at their office near Georgetown to become compliant with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) COVID-19 guidelines.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, the goal has been to find the safest way to open our doors to our members and the public once again,” representatives said. “We believe we are ready to do so in the new year and will be able to safely host meetings in a way that meets the CDC standard and our own State’s Division of Public Health Guidelines.”
One of the biggest upgrades they have completed is adding air scrubbers to their entire HVAC system, which helps remove contaminants on the surfaces in the building. It works to trap dust, dirt and other contaminants before they enter the air filter. Additionally, all of the restrooms and kitchen faucets, as well as soap and antibacterial dispensers, are now touchless.
“We have provided a means to open our restroom doors with a foot pedal so that there is no need to touch handles — a temporary solution until the doors can be automated at the first of the year. Each of these additions help eliminate the number of surfaces that an individual needs to touch when they are in our building.”
To round out our improvements, they will also be installing automatic doors as people enter and exit the building, in addition to replacing several interior doors with automatic doors at the first of the year.
SCAOR CEO Patricia Anderson said, “In this unprecedented time, it has been our goal to maintain a high level of service, education and advocacy for the members of our association and for the communities where our Realtor members live and work, in the healthiest and safest way possible and as directed through the various state government agencies. We have spent a great deal of time analyzing every aspect of our operations, and I am very proud of the work my staff has put in to make the upgrades necessary to welcome our members and the public.”
Though the office has remained closed to the public since the pandemic began, they have been available to serve members by appointment and with live, virtual continuing-education classes via Zoom. The small team of staff has continued to work throughout the pandemic, both remotely and socially distanced in the office. There is always someone available to answer questions Monday through Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
“Health and safety are our top priorities and we look forward to continued service to our members, as well as providing meeting and event space to folks in our community,” Anderson said.
For more information about Sussex County Association of Realtors, visit their website at www.scaor.com.