The Sussex County Association of Realtors will be offering a virtual Broker’s Course on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings beginning on Sept. 13 and running through Nov. 30, open to licensed Delaware Realtors with five or more years of professional work experience.
Each of the three-hour class sessions will be held via Zoom between the hours of 6 and 9 p.m. Orientation for the course, also held via Zoom, will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, with the course final exam occurring on Wednesday, Nov. 30. No classes will be held during the week of Thanksgiving. A minimum of 12 registrations is required for the course to occur.
The course fee is $999 with a Super Early Bird discount of $150 available to those who register before Aug. 5. An Early Bird discount of $100 is also available for those who register between Aug. 5 and 15. SCAOR will notify enrollees when the course books are available for pick-up. An additional fee of $25 will be charged to those who wish to have the materials mailed to them.
A person with a Broker’s license has greater career independence than what is usually available to a licensed agent. A Broker is allowed to operate independently or open their own brokerage, where they can assemble a team of sales agents that will work exclusively for them. Additionally, a Broker license professionally reflects a higher level of education and experience, which often serves as a competitive edge when competing for business, representatives noted.
To begin the enrolment process, interested persons must first complete an online application which can be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/ct3hu2xu. Questions regarding the SCAOR Broker’s Course can be directed to either (302) 855-2300 or via email at info@scaor.com.