The Sussex County Association of Realtors (SCAOR) recently held their annual Installation & Awards ceremony at a new venue, in a brand-new way.
On Dec. 11, 2020, SCAOR held the first ever drive-in-style, socially-distanced Installation & Awards ceremony at the new Sandhill Fields in Georgetown. Because of COVID restrictions, their normal banquet-style event would not be possible, but they needed a way to honor awardees, and thank board members and committee chairs for their service over the past year.
Those in attendance pulled into a parking lot, facing an outdoor stage, and tuned into a radio station connected to the announcement system. Remaining in their cars, they received a pre-ordered box lunch from Smash Mouth Burgers, and were able to hear and see the entire ceremony without leaving the comfort of their car.
During the event, outgoing 2020 SCAOR President Sandi Bisgood thanked those who served with her during the past year, recapping what a journey the year 2020 had been. Incoming 2021 SCAOR President Chrissy Steele was sworn in and gave her inaugural remarks, in which she committed to living and working with purpose and with intention in 2021.
Several awards were given out. The President’s Award of Recognition went to Alison Stine, and the Affiliate of the Year award went to Denise and Bill McCormick of CK Capital Management.
Additionally, Adriane Gallagher was presented with two awards: the Alma Ashley Outstanding Rental Service Award, for someone who is committed not only to the rental industry but also to the general community in which they live; and the Realtor of the Year award, for a member who exemplifies the Realtor image and goes beyond the call of duty. This person is typically involved in their local and state associations, possess numerous business accomplishments, along with civic activity and National Association of Realtors activity, and, most importantly, SCAOR representatives said, they exemplify the Realtor spirit.
Gallagher was chosen not only because of her work on safely reopening the short-term rental industry this past spring, but also because of her dedication and hard work with Sussex Strong, they said. Her nomination read, “She executes every aspect of this non-profit’s mission: Community Partnerships and Alliances, ‘Fun’draising, Outreach and Support with impeccable skill, endless energy and heartfelt joy. She helps us all be better.”
Finally, the Good Neighbor award was presented to Christine McCoy. That award recognizes a member who has made extraordinary commitments to improving the quality of life in their community. McCoy’s nominator said, “She strives to be supportive of other local businesses. Most recently, Christine started Southern Sussex Small Business Support Network to bring local businesses together during COVID and beyond. This group is designed to match companies with business planning, technology or financial resources with companies who are struggling to make it in the new COVID world.”
The winners of both the Good Neighbor award (McCoy) and the Realtor of the Year (Gallagher) will go on to compete at the state and national levels.
The Sussex County Association of Realtors is an association serving the county and surrounding area, helping Realtors to enhance their professionalism and success in the local marketplace. Learn more about SCAOR at the website at www.scaor.com or by calling the office at (302) 855-2300, Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.