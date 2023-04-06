The Sabelhaus Team of RE/MAX formally announced this week the expansion of their real estate business with a new location in Millsboro. The new location is situated in the historic 1840 Carey’s Frame Shop building in downtown Millsboro, which has been upgraded while maintaining its unique and wonderful history.
The Sabelhaus Team is a family-owned business established in 2005 in Clarksburg, Md., Joe and Lisa Sabelhaus purchased their first RE/MAX Town Center Franchise in 2009 and their Bayside home near Selbyville in 2016. The team’s passion for Sussex County and its communities led them to expand their business with a new location in Millsboro, they said.
“At the core of the Sabelhaus Team’s business is their strong work ethic and family values. Joe, the youngest of eight children, and Lisa, the youngest of six children, have raised their five children into strong, independent young adults. This family dynamic is central to the team’s culture and approach to their business.
“The Sabelhaus Team has a track record of exceptional service, with over 70 percent of their business coming from repeat and referral customers. The other 30 percent comes from various marketing efforts, including direct mail, social media, and involvement in the local community. They believe in giving first and earning the trust and business of the community,” they added.
The team’s mission is “to provide a smooth and stress-free transaction for their sellers and buyers while having a little fun along the way. They have a strong team culture centered around service first and servant selling. Their core values of excellence, integrity, professionalism and fun are evident in everything they do.”
According to Lisa Sabelhaus, “We believe that consumers deserve a better experience in buying and selling real estate. Our goal is to provide that experience by delivering exceptional customer service while protecting our clients’ largest asset — their home. We know that providing the highest level of customer service will ultimately benefit everyone in our communities.”