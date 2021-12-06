On Sunday, Nov. 28, the Real McCoy Group with Coldwell Banker hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce at their new Bethany Beach office in Hickman Plaza off Route 1. Guests were able to enjoy made-to-order hot chocolate from Hitched Mobile Pub and cupcakes made by Heather from Flour & Flower. As busy as he is, Santa found time to swing by to enjoy the festivities.
“We are so excited for the opportunity to be representing Coldwell Banker with our expansion into the Bethany Beach area,” said Team Leader Christine McCoy, “We are looking forward to connecting with the local community, while still serving all of Sussex County. We greatly appreciate everyone that attended our grand opening and the generous donations made to our Letters to Santa initiative exceeded our expectations!”
The Real McCoy Group is a real estate team specializes in beach properties, second homes, investment properties, retirement homes and first-time homes. Visit the Real McCoy Group at 33000 Coastal Highway, Bethany Beach, or visit www.therealmccoygroup.com for more information.