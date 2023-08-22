The Oldfather Group of Compass Real Estate, with offices in Lewes and Fenwick Island, has added 10 new agents to its growing sales team over the last few weeks.
Now one of the largest and top producing sales teams in Delaware, these new agents will be focused on residential real estate sales throughout Delaware, coastal Maryland, the city of Annapolis and southeastern Pennsylvania.
The majority will be headquartered in the Oldfather Group’s two main offices, located on Second Street in downtown Lewes and on Route 1 in Fenwick Island.
New agents who have joined the Oldfather Group since the beginning of July include, in alphabetical order, Andi Buehler, Karissa Crooks, Erica Henninger, Nicole Holland, Jason Matthews, Roger Nisewarner, Lisa Nemeth, Sandy Thackston, Luke Thompson and Arelis Velez.
“We are delighted that this group of professionals have chosen to join The Oldfather Group, and are thrilled to provide them with our unparalleled infrastructure and support,” said Oldfather Group Executive Director Stephanie Moyer. “We’re confident they will achieve great success and exceed their goals, as well as contribute to the continued success of the company over the weeks, months and years ahead.”
With a continuing goal of providing the best real estate experience in the region, Moyer said, the Oldfather Group has continued to grow at a record pace over the last few years. New agents are joining the team every single month, she said, adding to the firm’s growing footprint in its core area at the Delaware beaches, as well as throughout the First State and neighboring regions.
The firm was founded in 2004 and specializes in real estate sales throughout Delaware, as well as the coastal Maryland towns of Ocean City and Berlin, the capital city of Annapolis and parts of southeastern Pennsylvania.