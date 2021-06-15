Ocean Atlantic Sotheby’s International Realty (OASIR) recently announced the addition of seven Realtors to their team of real estate professionals.
“We are thrilled to have these agents on board with us at Ocean Atlantic Sotheby’s,” said Justin Healy, Broker at OASIR. “In addition to diverse and interesting professional career paths that have ultimately led them to the field of real estate, many of our additions have deep roots in our local community. Our greatest resource is our talented people, and our mission is to cultivate long-term careers for our team based on training, education, and business development. In fact, our agents on average have over 10 years in the real estate industry with Ocean Atlantic Sotheby’s, enabling us to provide seasoned advice and trusted market guidance to our clients.”
• Dave Green has been a property investor since 1988. He obtained his real estate license in 1998 and has focused on land development, commercial and residential property. He has been directly involved in 50 subdivision developments throughout Delaware and is also the owner of Harbour Homes building company. Green originally hails from Somers Point, N.J., and began spending summers in Coastal Delaware in 1994, with his winters in Colorado, where he owned snowboard shops in Frisco and Copper Mountain. His love for construction and real estate is reflected in his educational background as well, with degrees in construction estimation and apprenticeships as an operating engineer and tower crane operator.
• Dale Brown focuses on residential and commercial properties, large land parcels and new home developments. After receiving his real estate license in 1995, he has worked with his business partner, Dave Green, to successfully transact more than $300 million in real estate sales volume thus far in their careers.
Together, they have worked with buyers and sellers to execute the sales of many commercial properties in Southern Delaware, including Jimmy’s Grille in Bridgeville, Sharks Cove in Fenwick, Captain’s Table in Rehoboth and Mariner’s Plaza in Lewes, Starboard Raw, Catch 54, The Cove, The Captain’s Table and FINs. Their development projects have included Ross Station and Saddlebrook in Seaford, as well as Marsh Homestead in Lewes. They have earned numerous awards throughout their real estate careers.
Brown’s roots in Sussex County go all the way back to the 1930s, when his parents owned land in Dewey Beach. He spent all his summers at the beach, with a 10-year commitment to lifeguarding on Dewey Beach from 1978 to 1988. After attending college and playing football at Wesley College and West Virginia University, he returned to the Delaware beaches.
He is an avid outdoorsman and sportsman, a Merchant Mariner, a U.S. Coast Guard captain since 1984, and is a captain on the Cape Water Taxi & Tours. He is actively involved throughout the local community, having coached Rehoboth Little League softball and baseball, and the Cape Henlopen Golf Team, and still enjoys working in the local hospitality business. He and his wife, Barbara, have a daughter, Alexis, in the Cape school district, and two dogs, Aspen and Marley, round out their beach family!
• Jeff Hecker recently joined the Ocean Atlantic Sotheby’s International Realty brokerage directly, after originally working with a team inside the brokerage since 2017. During his time with the Ocean Atlantic Sotheby’s team, he has exceeded $20 million in residential sales. In 2021, he was nationally recognized for his professionalism and excellence in real estate, receiving both the Five Star Real Estate Agent award and named to the Marquis’ National Register of Who’s Who in America.
Hecker brings a wealth of knowledge and experience with him from his previous career as the vice president of digital marketing, e-commerce and creative for the South Moon Under company and as director of operations and analysis for Urban Outfitters’ E-commerce Division. He has a degree in marketing and minors in international business and French from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania.
• David Levenson earned his Delaware real estate license in 2017 and also recently joined the Ocean Atlantic Sotheby’s International Realty directly after working with a team inside the brokerage. He has listed and sold residential properties throughout the Delaware coast and secured additional licenses in Maryland, Florida and Tennessee. With degrees in political science and economics from Temple University, Levenson had a career in steel distribution for a range of companies from small family businesses to multinationals, such as Kloeckner Metals Corporation.
Having worked throughout high school and college with local homebuilders and then closely with his general contractor while building his custom home in Lewes in 2001, he decided to channel his interest in real estate into helping buyers and sellers in the local area.
• Kim Dyer recently joined the OASIR brokerage after a career as a sales director in the paper industry. A resident of Lewes and current volunteer for both the Refugee & Migrant Education Network and Being the Blessing Foundation, Dyer also completed Villanova University’s Interdisciplinary Immigration Studies Training for Advocates — a new educational program that trains students to become immigrant advocates ready to serve migrants and refugees.
Having experienced the difference that a great Realtor made when pursuing her long-time dream of laid-back coastal living in Delaware, Dyer began her career in real estate. “Buying and selling a home is a monumental event and as someone who believes in the value of hard work, communication, excellence, and integrity, it was an obvious and exciting career choice for me,” she said.
• Steph Parker hails from Montgomery County, Md., spending most summers in Bethany Beach. After graduating from the University of Maryland—College Park with a bachelor’s degree in political science, she worked in advertising, lobbying and public policy in and around the Washington, D.C. area.
Following a leadership position working with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in Bethesda, Md., she decided to pursue her lifelong passion for real estate by moving to the Delaware beaches, joining the Ocean Atlantic Sotheby’s International Realty team of professionals. An avid strategist and sports fan, she is actively involved in fantasy football and hockey leagues, as well as competitive contract bridge.
• Born and raised in Maryland, but splitting time between Baltimore and the beaches, Stacy Ward uses her knowledge of both areas to benefit buyers and sellers alike. In today’s competitive buyers’ market, she was able to secure second homes for several buyers over the past year, while helping her sellers get top dollar for their listings.
Ward said he background in education has proven to be highly valuable to her career in real estate, which began in 2016. She approaches real estate just as she approached teaching: Communicating effectively, acquiring and conveying complex knowledge in a clear manner, keeping others calm when they are under pressure, and staying organized. Stacy holds a master’s degree in education and is also a photographer.
“The real estate market in Sussex County, and especially coastal Delaware, has seen a dramatic increase in sales and volume over the past year,” stated Healy. “The pandemic brought a surge of interest to our beautiful area, and we are delighted to expand our team to include these talented professionals. They are most welcome additions, and we look forward to continuing to provide clear and concise real estate strategy and advice for our clients based on over 30 years of insight into our local markets.”
For more information about Ocean Atlantic Sotheby’s International Realty or to contact one of the Realtors, call (302) 227-6767 or visit http://www.oasir.net.