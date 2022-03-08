Ocean Atlantic Sotheby’s International Realty (OASIR) recently welcomed Molly Decker, Marc Dorfman, Tom Stachowski and Robert Whaley to their team of Realtors.
“We are absolutely thrilled to have these talented individuals on our team,” said Justin Healy, OASIR Broker. “We are confident their diverse backgrounds, work ethic, and client-driven focus will enable them to be invaluable resources for both buyers and sellers. As we expand our focus to include select Coastal Maryland properties, our team includes a growing number of experienced Realtors with both Maryland and Delaware licenses to serve our clients’ real estate needs.”
• While working her dream job as a staff member of the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Small Business, Molly Decker was introduced to the intricacies of the real estate market during hearings where mortgage and real estate brokers testified about market trends. Soon after, she embarked on her own real estate career in Washington, D.C.
“As a resident of the D.C. Metropolitan area for many years, Molly has honed her skill at ensuring smooth and seamless transactions for her clients.”
After vacationing in Bethany Beach for many years, she and her husband, Mark, purchased a home there in 2005 and in recent years, have spent more and more time in Coastal Delaware. Obtaining her Delaware real estate license was a natural complement for her business, she said. Community involvement is an integral part of Decker’s life, and she and her husband were recipients of the Margaret Hodges Award for their work with the Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center at Georgetown University. In addition, she received the TTR Sotheby’s International Realty’s Community Leadership Award.
• Marc Dorfman comes to OASIR after a distinctive sales career spanning 25 years. Beginning as a membership director at sport and health clubs in the D.C. area, he then moved into the real estate industry, spending more than 16 years as a Mortgage Loan Officer. Most recently, he has held a leadership position at Mile One Automotive in Silver Spring, Md., as finance manager.
His passion for helping others achieve their goals, coupled with his desire to live an active, outdoor lifestyle, he said, led him to Bethany Beach for the next chapter in his tenured sales career. “Marc now brings this depth of experience and unparalleled passion for all things beach-living to Ocean Atlantic Sotheby’s.”
• Hailing from Bel Air, Md., Tom Stachowski is an experienced Realtor for both sellers and buyers in Coastal Maryland and Delaware. In 2019, he and his family decided to make the move to Lewes full-time after enjoying many vacations over the years.
He balances his real estate career with work as both a firefighter and paramedic. On his off time, he said, he enjoys the outdoor lifestyle at the beach, with fishing, camping and cruising at the top of the list.
• Robert Whaley got an early start in the world of real estate; as a child, he often went to work with his mother, a Broker in the Washington, D.C., area for more than 30 years.
“So it was no coincidence that he later embarked on a real estate career of his own, building a strong reputation on his client dedication, confidence, and negotiating skills.”
He emphasizes the use of modern technology through the real estate process, from communicating with his clients and marketing properties to social medial and custom property websites. He is focused on using these tools, and incorporating new technology, to simplify and enhance the buying and selling process for all of his clients.
“Specializing in the Maryland real estate market, Robert is a welcome addition to the OASIR team.”
“As our markets continue to expand and overlap, we feel that providing current and experienced insight into both the Coastal Delaware and Maryland markets is an important resource for our clients,” remarked Healy. “We are very pleased to have Molly, Mark, Tom and Robert on-board as OASIR team members, and are confident in their ability to provide extraordinary client care and market knowledge.”
For more information about Ocean Atlantic Sotheby’s International Realty or its agents, call (302) 227-6767 or visit http://www.oasir.net.