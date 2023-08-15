Ocean Atlantic Sotheby’s International Realty (OASIR) announced this week that 10 of their Realtors have been named by Delaware Today magazine as top real estate producers in the state for 2022. The designation places them in the top 5 percent of all agents throughout Delaware, in terms of volume of residential real estate sold this past year.
OASIR Realtors receiving the recognition include Lauren Alberti, Jenn Barrows, Sandi Bisgood, Kim Hamer, Henry Jaffe, Paul Maltaghati, Cory Mayo, Amy Pietlock, Kathleen Schell and Andy Staton.
“With over 4,300 Realtors licensed in the state of Delaware, we are extremely proud of the dedication, client service, and professional knowledge it takes to become a top producer in this industry,” said Justin Healy, OASIR Broker. “The coastal Delaware market has seen tremendous change and growth over the past few years, and these individuals have proven to be leaders in our company and strong advocates for their clients.”
Ocean Atlantic Sotheby’s International Realty currently has five offices, located in Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Bethany Beach and Long Neck, and also lists and sells real estate in Coastal Maryland. Brokerage sales topped $370M in sales volume in 2022, with 459 property transactions.